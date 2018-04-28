NFL Draft 2018: Day 3 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 4

101. Carolina Panthers: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Strengths: Size, hands. Weaknesses: Experience as a receiver.

Ian Thomas’ parents died from illnesses when he was young. He was raised by older siblings in Baltimore, worked his way up the JUCO ranks and emerged as a starter for the Hoosiers last season, catching 25 passes for 376 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas is a well-built athlete who blocks well, but his best NFL attributes are his soft hands and ability to both snatch balls from the air in traffic and make difficult over-the-shoulder catches. Thomas looks a little like Keith Jackson, the 1980s-’90s tight end who caught few passes at Oklahoma but became a star for the Eagles, Dolphins and Packers. That’s a really optimistic high-upside projection for a raw prospect, but Thomas has an intriguing skillset. A strong pick as insurance and an eventual replacement for soon-to-be broadcaster Greg Olsen, and a useful role player in the meantime. Grade: A.

102. Minnesota Vikings: Jalyn Holmes, Edge-Rusher, Ohio State

Strengths: Athleticism. Weaknesses: Production.

Jalyn Holmes recorded just five career sacks for the Buckeyes. It’s hard to sack the quarterback when Nick Bosa, Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis, Joey Bosa and Darron Lee (early in Holmes’ career) already have dibs. Then again, a player with Holmes’ size, arms and athletic potential should have bellied himself up to the trough a little more often in the last two years. Always be suspicious of these “grab the backup from the big program” picks, because two sacks a year in the Big Ten never translated to 10 per year in the NFL. Grade: C.

103. Houston Texans: Keke Coutee, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech

Strengths: Speed, production. Weaknesses: One of those Big 12 speed guys.

Coutee’s first name is Key’vantanie, which we cut and pasted from his college bio and will never, ever type. His last name is pronounced with the emphasis on the second syllable, like you are saying “QT” as an acronym for “quality time.” (We used to talk like that in the ’90s.) Television announcers often say “Cutie,” which sounds adorable, or sometimes “Cootie,” like what we used to say girls had on the playground (and now deeply regret).

Anyway, Big 12 speed merchants will break your heart, because it’s a glorified playground conference and Coutee never met a press defender in his life. He’s a productive slot-and-motion, swings-and-screens guy, has run some Wildcat stuff and can run away from the defense when it forgets to cover anyone, which is often. The speed, YAC ability and toughness suggest slot stardom at the NFL level, but many of Coutee’s predecessors wilted when they couldn’t just frolic in the Texas/Oklahoma pastures. Not a bad pick for a team seeking depth and big-play capability underneath; not a go-to receiver. Grade: B.

104. Indianapolis Colts: Nyheim Hines, Running Back, North Carolina State

This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!

Athleticism: Excellent. Nyheim Hines was the fastest running back at the combine, with a 4.38-second 40.

Every-down rushing: Fair. Hines is decisive between the tackles and won’t shy away from contact. But he’s not really designed to be a workhorse.

Open-field rushing: Exceptional. Hines is a threat to score with every touch. He obviously has the speed to run away from defenses, but he’s also got a wicked spin move and a jump cut.

Receiving value: Excellent. Hines started his college career as a slot receiver and often operated out of the slot in 2017. He can run the full route tree.

Pass protection: Fair. It’s not something you want him to do much, but he’ll get in his defender’s way.

Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: Hines is a track guy. And you know what us Real Football Guys think of track guys, right? (Source then begins twirling like a ballerina, gets sent to mandatory sensitivity training.)

Bottom Line: Hines, profiled by Bleacher Report earlier in the week, is definitely not a track guy. He’s more of a bootleg version Christian McCaffrey who can provide 50 catches, a few hundred rushing yards and a few long touchdowns at the price of a fourth-round pick. Grade: A.

105. Cleveland Browns: Antonio Callaway, Wide Receiver, Florida

Strengths: Quickness, route skills, return skills. Weaknesses: Reefer madness, other character issues.

The NFL is not as backward or parochial about marijuana use as we sometimes pretend it is for punchline purposes. Most NFL decision-makers know that some players smoke weed for pain control, some to make Saturday night Black Mirror binges a little more mind-blowing, and a few have turned it into a wake-and-bake lifestyle that is almost certain to impair their conditioning and preparation. It’s that third category that coaches and execs worry about, and there is ample evidence Antonio Callaway falls there, especially after he tested positive at the combine. Callaway possesses first-round talent on the field, but if his habits don’t change, he will be the guy who gets out-hustled by undrafted rookies in training camp.

Pairing Callaway with Josh Gordon has obvious implications. Let’s take the high road and assume one will be a positive influence upon the other. But let’s acknowledge the risk factor in the grade. Grade: C.

106. Denver Broncos: Josey Jewell, Linebacker, Iowa

Strengths: Experience, awareness. Weaknesses: Size, block-shedding.

Josey Jewell was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes and is one of the most decorated defenders in this year’s class. In 2017 alone, he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, earned the Ronnie Lott Impact Trophy and was a consensus All-American. He’s one of the most famous college defenders in the nation, but a name that sounds like a riverboat gambler from a Western movie helps.

Jewell’s college accomplishments don’t translate well to the NFL because he’s a “Will”/“Mike” linebacker tweener. He plays well in space, though he doesn’t have the high-end lateral quickness to cover Alvin Kamara types or top tight ends out of the backfield. He can succeed as an undersized middle linebacker if the linemen in front of him keep blockers away, but Jewell can get engulfed if a guard gets his pads into him.

Jewell doesn’t project as a Pro Bowler, but he’s a great value here as a rotation linebacker and priority special teamer. He’ll find a way to be productive when he gets on the field as long as the Broncos don’t expect him to be Luke Kuechly. Inside linebacker depth is an issue for the Broncos. They still have bigger needs on offense, but Jewell does fit their defensive personality. Grade: C-plus.

107. New York Jets: Chris Herndon, Tight End, Miami

Strengths: Athleticism, blocking effort. Weaknesses: Production.

Chris Herndon was stuck behind David Njoku until last season, then he suffered an MCL injury late in the year that erased his opportunities at the Senior Bowl and the combine. Herndon was at full speed for Miami’s pro day, and he has a great skill set for a No. 2 tight end. Herndon is a feisty blocker who can be used as a pass protector or backside blocker from the H-back position. He’s a fine athlete who can make some moves after the catch, though his route-running is nothing special. Herndon has some upside, but in the short term, he should stick as a dirty-work blocker behind Jordan Leggett and Clive Walford off the bench. A safe pick at a need position. Grade: B.

108. New York Giants: Kyle Lauletta, Quarterback, Richmond

Deadly Accurate Quarterback Comparison: Jimmy G (Don’t do it! It will set expectations too high!)...Brandon Doughty (Too low! Too low!)...um, Case Keenum? (Sigh, fine.)

I profiled Kyle Lauletta in early April. He’s an exceptionally bright individual who actually majored in “Leadership” in college—don’t snicker, you communications majors; it sounds like a really cool, challenging program—and earned Senior Bowl MVP status after an impressive week. He’s a great decision-maker and short passer, but deep outs and long throws tend to die on him.

The Jimmy Garoppolo comparison is almost too good to pass up for an FCS technician and Senior Bowl star who also has Belichick Bait attributes (Bill Belichick’s dad coached Lauletta’s uncle at Navy), but Garoppolo had a quicker release and sharper arm, while Lauletta is more physically and mentally NFL-ready than the 49ers savior was leaving college. Lauletta’s upside may be limited by his arm strength, but he’s the kind of player who causes quarterback controversies if pressed into service as a rookie. He’s a heck of a compromise solution as a quarterback-of-the-future prospect in the fourth round: If Lauletta is starting in five years, Dave Gettleman may be hailed as a genius. And Lauletta could well be starting in five years. Grade: A-plus.

109. Washington Redskins: Troy Apke, Safety, Penn State

Strengths: Speed, fundamentals. Weaknesses: Lateral quickness and agility, upside.

Troy Apke is the white guy who ran a 4.35-second 40 and left Deion Sanders flabbergasted. And “Prime Time” was the only person on Earth surprised by Apke’s blazing sprint. The rest of us are highly evolved citizens of a post-racial utopia who show no surprise or amusement whatsoever at such things. So let us all cluck our tongues at Sanders one last time and congratulate ourselves for transcending old preconceptions and stereotypes. Tsk-tsk. With that, we conclude this capsule by saying Apke is a straight-line athlete. Wait...is that a cultural stereotype too? Stop, don’t label this draft capsule as “problematic,” please. Noooooooooo! Grade: C-plus.

110. Oakland Raiders: Nick Nelson, Cornerback, Wisconsin

Strengths: Size, some quickness, return skills. Weaknesses: Ball skills, penalty issues.

Nick Nelson started his college career at Hawaii but transferred to Wisconsin. If I had a scholarship at Hawaii, no force on earth could get me to leave. Well, except maybe a volcano. Anyway, Nelson commits too many penalties and, despite return experience, rarely intercepts a pass. A case of the grabbies can be cured, but it’s hard to project Nelson as much more than a nickel or dime player. Another high-risk selection for Retro Riverboat Gruden, though at least this one is at a position of need. Grade: C-plus.

111. Los Angeles Rams: Brian Allen, Center, Michigan State

Strengths: Awareness, experience. Weaknesses: Size.

Brian Allen is a short, stout center with three years of starting experience for the Spartans. He has adequate quickness and can out-leverage his defenders. Top defensive tackles will put Allen between two slices of bread and munch on him if he tries to block them one-on-one. Positioning-and-technique centers like Allen often stick in the NFL for years because coaches trust them as spot starters, but Allen has limited upside. The Rams are adding depth along an aging offensive line, which is fine. Nothing will matter if the Suicide Squad they assembled on defense makes the team erupt in a giant Michael Bay-movie mushroom cloud. Grade: C.

112. Cincinnati Bengals: Mark Walton, Running Back, Miami

This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!

Athleticism: Fair. Mark Walton ran a 4.6-second combine 40 at 188 pounds—not a great size-speed combination. He looks faster in pads.

Every-down rushing: Fair. Walton does too much dancing between the tackles and lacks the size for a heavy workload.

Open-field rushing: Excellent. Walton runs like a gazelle and knows when to use the highlight stick.

Receiving potential: Excellent. Walton is an experienced receiver.

Pass protection: Very good. Walton picks up assignments quickly, but he sometimes gets rocked backward into his quarterback.

Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: A 188-pounder coming off an ankle injury who doesn’t run well between the tackles: Maybe we should just design plays for him to scamper out of bounds for a two-yard loss.

Bottom Line: Walton has the tools to be a solid third-down option. He does a lot of the things Giovani Bernard does, which makes this pick interesting, because Bernard has not been nearly as productive over the last two years as he was at the start of his career. Grade: B.

113. Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, Wide Receiver, Penn State

Strengths: Routes, character, upside. Weaknesses: Hands, quickness.

DaeSean Hamilton caught 82 passes as a true freshman and then regressed when Christian Hackenberg left, Saquon Barkley became the focal point of the Nittany Lions offense and Hamilton himself began pressing and dropping passes. He rebounded with a strong 2017 and a great predraft season, with good performances at Shrine Game week and an excellent pro day. Hamilton is a precise route-runner with some YAC capability, a team captain from a military family who will be an A-plus in the locker room and an experienced slot receiver who knows how to work the middle. Older fans may remember Penn State’s Bobby Engram’s development into a productive possession receiver who played in the NFL forever. Hamilton, Penn State’s all-time leading receiver, has similar traits. I like the Courtland Sutton-Hamilton one-two punch at receiver in this draft class: a gamble-on-greatness player and a steadier option. They could be the Broncos’ starters in 2019. Grade: A.

114. Detroit Lions: Da’Shawn Hand, Defensive Lineman, Alabama

Strengths: Size, wingspan. Weaknesses: Versatility, some character issues.

Da’Shawn Hand was arrested for DUI in July 2017 when police reportedly found him asleep at the wheel of a parked (but running) car. While the arrest may have hurt his draft stock a little, Hand’s bigger on-field issues are that he’s strictly a two-gap defender and has limited experience and production. The “experience” problem is typical for Alabama defenders, who always get stuck behind other NFL-caliber defenders early in their college careers, but the huge, gifted Hand should have worked his way into the rotation more assertively before his final season.

Hand lacks penetrating quickness and (ironically) refined hand technique, limiting his effectiveness as an edge-rusher. He’s a useful player, but the Lions need edge-rushing talent desperately, and that is not Hand’s strong suit. Grade: C.

115. Chicago Bears: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Western Kentucky

Strengths: Coverage potential, quickness. Weaknesses: Size, run defense.

Iyiegbuniwe (Pronounced: JOEL-from-WEST-ern-ken-TUCK-ee) recorded 116 tackles for the Hilltoppers last season and performed well at the combine. He runs well and can play in space, making him an athletic-upside pick who can be useful in pass coverage. The Bears already drafted a perennial Pro Bowler at linebacker in Roquan Smith. Taking a late-rising project behind him is just gilding the lily. Grade: C.

116. Dallas Cowboys: Dorance Armstrong, Edge-Rusher, Kansas

Strengths: Quickness, run support value. Weaknesses: Variety of moves, consistency.

Dorance Armstrong recorded 10 sacks in 2016 despite playing through a knee injury. His production dropped to just two sacks last year. Opponents adjusted, but Armstrong didn’t. He has decent initial quickness and an adequate burst, plus a spin move, but he relies too much on his bull rush. Armstrong is active in run defense and has demonstrated some awareness as a defender in space, so he can stay on the field for three downs as an outside linebacker. He has potential as a package player and developmental prospect. The Cowboys remain in extreme “Everything is Fine” mode at tight end, even though everything is not fine. Grade: C.

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Whitehead, Safety, Pitt

Strengths: Athleticism. Weaknesses: Awareness, technique, character questions.

Jordan Whitehead is an explosive, big-hitting, fly-around defender with a checkered career. He missed the end of the 2016 season with a broken arm and was suspended for three games at the start of the 2017 season for a violation of team policy. He’s more of a hitter than a tackler who plays recklessly and will overrun the ball. Whitehead is a gamble-on-athleticism type, but he is undersized and may not be special enough as an athlete to be worth much of a gamble. This is an odd pick for a team that upgraded it’s secondary earlier in the draft. Grade: C-minus.

118. Baltimore Ravens: Anthony Averett, Cornerback, Alabama

Strengths: Athleticism. Weaknesses: Size, instincts.

Anthony Averett is the nephew of former Vikings/Ravens left tackle and fellow South Jersey native Bryant McKinnie. Averett was a high school track star as a sprinter and long jumper, and the athleticism is evident on tape. Not much else is evident on tape, however, because the rest of the Tide defense made life easy for the cornerbacks: Averett only had to stick with his receiver for a few strides to win on most snaps, and he could count on some of the best safety support in the nation. This draft is teeming with speedy, undersized cornerbacks. I have a friend whose shtick is to approach every bartender like it’s his first time in a bar and say, “I’d like to try a beer.” Ozzie Newsome still reaches draft weekend and says, “I’d like to sample one of your Alabama defenders, please.” Grade: B-minus.

119. Los Angeles Chargers: Kyzir White, Safety/Linebacker, West Virginia

Strengths: Instincts, awareness. Weaknesses: Hands, scheme fit.

Kyzir White is a high-effort, high-character defender who played the Spur position for the Mountaineers. The Spur is basically a nickel linebacker or box safety, so you know what that means: White is a tweener, a hybrid, a specialized matchup defender, someone who doesn’t fit our outdated 3-4/4-3 positional nomenclature, even though he fits just fine on the modern football field where defenses are in nickel or dime personnel groups about 70 percent of the time. White throws his body around in run defense and can use his long arms and quickness to stick with tight ends in pass coverage. He reads plays well, making it hard for opponents to get him in a run-pass bind. White’s upside is limited, but he can develop into a useful nickel package defender. The Chargers cannot go wrong as long as they keep taking middle-of-the-field defenders who can actually tackle. Grade: B-plus.

120. Seattle Seahawks: Will Dissly, Tight End, Washington

Strengths: Size, effort, potential as a blocker. Weaknesses: Refinement as a receiver and blocker.

There are three kinds of tight end prospects in the world: converted wide receivers, converted basketball forwards and converted defensive linemen. Will Dissly is a converted defensive lineman, and it shows: He’s a thudding blocker who can catch a shallow cross if the ball hits him squarely in the hands or numbers. Dissly projects as a special teams tough guy and the tight end who leeches two one-yard touchdown catches per year from your fantasy running back. You probably already thought of the “move to left tackle” gag, because that’s what the Seahawks do, so I will not belabor it. I will just hope it remains a gag. Grade: D-plus.

121. Buffalo Bills: Taron Johnson, Weber State

Strengths: Quickness, coverage skills. Weaknesses: Level of competition.

Johnson was a quick, productive defender in the Big Sky Conference. He’s big and fast enough for a slot role. Johnson breaks to the ball quickly, reads routes well and throws his body around: all traits that will help him ramp up from FCS competition. Johnson is a better bet to play an immediate role than many of the big-program slot-corner types who have already been drafted. Love the player; question the level of extreme denial the Bills are in about the overall state of their offense. Grade: C-plus.

122. Baltimore Ravens: Kenny Young, Linebacker, UCLA

Strengths: Quickness, experience. Weaknesses: Size.

Young was a four-year regular contributor on the Bruins defense. He’s a standard-issue in-space linebacker with good instincts and adequate quickness. A bit of a reach with so much talent on the board at other positions, but the Ravens do have a track record of success with this kind of defender. Grade: C-plus.

123. Miami Dolphins: Durham Smythe, Tight End, Notre Dame

Strengths: Blocking. Weaknesses: Receiving.

Durham Smythe’s your basic blocking tight end, the kind scouts and coaches make a big deal about then use on about 20 snaps per game (plus special teams) because all the old-school talk in the world can’t change the fact that teams throw the ball 50 times per game. Smith and Mike Gesicki turn a weak Dolphins tight end corps into a potential strength, proving it is possible and not difficult to do so—no matter what the Cowboys think. Grade: B-minus.

124. Kansas City Chiefs: Armani Watts, Safety, Texas A&M

Strengths: Big-play capability, experience. Weaknesses: Size, tackling.

Armani Watts, a four-year starter for the Aggies, lives and dies by the big play. He has 10 career interceptions, gambles to break up pass plays and will arrive at the end of a long run to strip the ball (like he did to Alvin Kamara in 2016). He’ll also guess wrong too often in coverage, and he hits the dive stick far too often when tackling. Ball-carriers also bounce off Watts far too often. Poor tackling and size issues may keep Watts off the field. But if he finds a way to bring down ball-carriers more consistently, he has the instincts, effort and ball skills to be a quality free safety. The Chiefs have emphasized upgrading their talent at all three defensive levels in this draft. They are taking some risks, but Watts’ upside makes him a strong selection. Grade: B-plus.

125. Philadelphia Eagles: Avonte Maddox, Cornerback, Pitt

Strengths: Quickness, character/effort. Weaknesses: Size, technique.

Another big-hearted little slot cornerback. Avonte Maddox is a big hitter for his size and has a rep as a locker room leader. He breaks up a lot of passes but can be beat by quickness more easily than a 5’9” cornerback should be. Players like Maddox are everywhere in this draft; heart and hustle will help him a lot when he reaches camp. Grade: C-plus.

126. Atlanta Falcons: Ito Smith, Running Back, Southern Miss

Strengths: Vision, receiving skills. Weaknesses: Size-speed package.

Ito Smith is a productive, no-nonsense runner who can find cutback lanes, squirt through holes and get low to finish his runs. He lacks ideal measurables, but Smith has good hands and a determined running style, two attributes that often lead to a role as the No. 3 running back. There are many, many better backs on the board. Grade: D-plus.

127. New Orleans Saints: Rick Leonard, Offensive Tackle, Florida State

Strengths: Traits. Weaknesses: Tape.

Leonard is a converted defensive end who started at right tackle for the Seminoles in part of 2016 and all of 2017. He passes the eyeball test when leaving the locker room but is technically raw and doesn’t play with great leverage. The Saints really Seahawks’d this one. Grade: D.

128. San Francisco 49ers: Kentavius Street, Defensive End, North Carolina State

Strengths: Size, hustle/effort, initial quickness. Weaknesses: ACL injury in April.

Kentavius Street tore his ACL while working out for the Giants. He projected as a middle-rounds pick before the injury. He’s a complementary pass-rusher (Bradley Chubb got most of the attention for the Wolfpack, and the interior line was excellent) with the size and quickness to play a similar role in the NFL. We’ll have to wait until 2019 to see him in action. It’s great to see Street drafted, but this is a fourth-round reach, and the 49ers have a history of getting themselves into trouble by investing too heavily in injured prospects. Grade: C-minus.

129. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Richardson, Offensive Tackle, North Carolina State

This year’s tackle class is...unspectacular. To help you get a sense of what you are in for, Bleacher Report proudly presents a Good, Bad and Terrifying breakdown of Will Richardson.

Good: Richardson meets or exceeds minimum requirements for size, athleticism and technique. He’s aware and active on the second level and when recognizing blitzes and stunts.

Bad: Richardson’s scouting report is full of B’s and C-pluses but no A’s.

Terrifying: Richardson has some marijuana-related arrests and suspensions in his background. He says that is all in his past, but I saw this video in health class one time about how the reefer turns regular kids into psychotic hippie beatniks. NFL coaches still watch that video every offseason.

Bottom Line: Richardson is a solid value at this point in the draft who could grow into an adequate left tackle or a fairly effective right tackle. Grade: A-minus.

130. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Sweat, Edge-Rusher, Florida State

Strengths: Athleticism, potential. Weaknesses: College production.

Josh Sweat tested like a superhero at the combine but produced just 14.5 sacks in his college career. The sack total isn’t that much of a concern on its own, but tape shows a defender who gets wired to blocks too often and lacks a Plan B to disengage. Sweat isn’t a liability in run defense but doesn’t protect himself from cut blocks well and gets stuck in traffic in pursuit.

Even the analytics are all over the place. SackSEER at Football Outsiders projects Sweat as a sleeper because of his workouts and some hidden indicators, like his passes defensed rates. Optimum Scouting’s breakdowns found Sweat lost far too often against one-on-one blocks.

This is a weak class for edge-rushers, and Sweat held his own against top competitions and can run. The Eagles have a pipeline of pass rushers and can groom Sweat and use him situationally. This is the kind of high-upside selection a Super Bowl team can make with minimal risk. Grade: A-minus.

131. Miami Dolphins: Kalen Ballage, Running Back, Arizona State

This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!

Athleticism: Exceptional. Kalen Ballage ran a 4.46-second 40 at 227 pounds at the combine, with great shuttles and drills.

Every-down rushing: Poor. Ballage was a 10-15-carry back for the Sun Devils. His vision on interior runs is suspect, and he tap-dances far too much for a big back.

Open-field rushing: Very good. Ballage can make the first defender miss and has breakaway speed.

Receiving potential: Excellent. Ballage has played in the slot and has soft hands. He caught 44 passes in 2016.

Pass protection: Fair. Pickup quickness is a concern.

Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: Ooh, a combine workout warrior who wasn’t even his college team’s leading rusher. No way that blows up in our face.

Bottom Line: Ballage impressed at the Senior Bowl before tearing up the combine. There’s a little Kareem Hunt in him and a little Alvin Kamara in him. There’s also bust potential, but Ballage’s receiving chops and return capability make him a better bet to contribute right away than some of the highly touted 1,000-yarders in this class. Not a bad complement to Frank Gore, and a good low-risk selection at this point in the draft. Grade: A-minus.

132. Baltimore Ravens: Jaleel Scott, Wide Receiver, New Mexico State

Strengths: Height. Weaknesses: Quickness.

Typical tall receiver with some 50-50 ball highlights on his sizzle reel but little quickness or separation ability. Jump-ball ability can get you drafted. Jaleel Scott is pretty ordinary at everything else. The Ravens have never had the best taste in rookie wide receivers. Grade: C-minus.

133. Green Bay Packers: J’Mon Moore, Wide Receiver, Missouri

Strengths: Size. Weaknesses: Hands, routes.

J’Mon Moore is one of those tall, well-constructed receivers who posts big games against the likes of Idaho, Delaware State and Missouri State by just winning the matchup battles. Better cornerbacks can stymie him, though Moore will still win some jump balls and can muscle through an arm tackle. Moore’s whole game consists of 50-50 balls and quick hitches/comebacks when given a soft cushion. His other routes are rudimentary, and his release and separation are nothing special. Moore also had a rough Senior Bowl week. You have to really love Moore’s frame to see more than a depth receiver and talented tease. But he has higher upside than Jaleel Scott, a similar player selected by the Ravens with the previous pick, and he’s an adequate-value player at this point. Grade: C-plus.

134. Arizona Cardinals: Chase Edmonds, Running Back, Fordham

Strengths: Quickness, production. Weaknesses: Level-of-competition and injury concerns.

Chase Edmonds had a chance to break the FCS rushing record after a trio of 1,600-plus-yard seasons before he missed much of 2017 with leg injuries. He has a powerfully built lower body for a smaller back, runs hard and has some open-field niftiness. Between the overuse fears, level-of-competition concerns and workout results that didn’t dazzle, there are a lot of yellow flags surrounding Edmonds. Depth behind David Johnson is thin, so Edmonds deserves a look. But again: There are other running backs available who offer more and bring fewer little worries. Grade: C.

135. Los Angeles Rams: John Franklin-Myers, Defensive End, Stephen F. Austin

Strengths: Upside. Weaknesses: Weight and level-of-competition issues.

John Franklin-Myers performed well at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, then worked out well at 283 pounds at the combine. He played heavier in college, as he could easily outmuscle lower-level blockers, but he lacked the quickness needed to be effective in the NFL. If he gets significant playing time on the Rams line this year, something really, really weird happened. Grade: C.

136. Carolina Panthers: Marquis Haynes, Edge-Rusher, Ole Miss

Strengths: Quickness off the edge. Weaknesses: Run support.

Marquis Haynes is a one-dimensional edge-rusher who tries to win on the first step and torque to the quarterback. He’s effective and productive at what he does. He’ll never be a thumping run defender, but he can be an excellent role player if he develops some countermoves. Not a bad value at this point in a weak edge-rush class, and a need pick who can rotate with and learn from Old Man Logan (i.e., Julius Peppers). Grade: B-plus.

137. Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz, Tight End, Stanford

Strengths: Blocking, underneath receiving. Weaknesses: Speed, production.

Back in my teaching days, there was a beloved, respected old science teacher who secretly loathed the administration after decades of mismanagement. One year, after turning down early-retirement packages and appearing to eagerly prep for his next course load, he suddenly retired—on Labor Day weekend, when finding replacement science teachers is basically impossible. It was an obvious middle finger to his bosses, who couldn’t say or do a thing about it except scramble, because he was a pillar of the community.

That story popped into my head Friday when Jason Witten reportedly retired suddenly for an announcing job after accepting a restructured contract during free agency and watching the Cowboys draft a linebacker (instead of, say, his replacement) in the first round. The Cowboys then went into “We Know What We Are Doing” mode until this pick, even though it was quite obvious they had no contingency plan whatsoever for replacing a player they should have known needed to be replaced.

Anyway, cue Handel’s Messiah. Dalton Schultz is a solid run-blocker and pass protector with enough receiving chops to be a factor in the underneath game. He’s a Garrett Celek type who fits best as the No. 2 tight end. He’ll be pressed into service as a starter right away, but hey, at least the Cowboys finally drafted one. Grade: B.