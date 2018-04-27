NFL Draft 2018: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2018: Day 2 Grades for Every PickApril 27, 2018
Round 1 of the 2018 NFL draft belonged to the quarterbacks. But Rounds 2 and 3 will belong to running backs, receivers and tight ends. And there are plenty of them to choose from: Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb, Ronald Jones, Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, James Washington, Dallas Goedert and many, many more. It's a who's who of NCAA superstars, small-school wonders and potential sleepers.
The upcoming season's Rookie of the Year may still be on the board. The player who helps you win your fantasy league might begin his NFL career on Friday night. And it's not just about the skill-position guys. There are significant contributors at every position waiting to hear their names called, from edge-rushers to left tackles to potential quarterbacks of the future.
33. Cleveland Browns: Austin Corbett, Guard, Nevada
Strengths: Versatility, punch, finish.
Weaknesses: Injury history, Lacks a true position.
Whenever the Browns pick for the rest of Day 2, we’ll turn to our Hot Take Team of conflicting Browns experts for instant analysis. Take it away, guys:
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: No one can replace Joe Thomas. No. One. At. All. But the Browns can’t play 10-on-11, so this kid will do, I guess.
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: I agree with Old Skool. Thomas was one of a kind. In fact, perhaps we shouldn’t have putzed around for two years hoarding picks with such an irreplaceable individual on our roster. Gasp! I have committed Moneyball blasphemy! I must now meditate with my Sashi Beads.
Austin Corbett played left tackle for Nevada but lacks the size and athleticism for the position in the NFL. Texans coaches put him at all five offensive line positions during Senior Bowl practices, and he handled himself well at each position, getting the job done against 1-tech defensive tackles and edge-rushers. Corbett, who had to walk on at Nevada because of multiple high school knee injuries, projects as an active, ornery guard who can slide out to tackle in a pinch. This is a reach pick, frankly, especially with Will Hernandez on the board (though not for long).
Grade: C-minus
34. New York Giants: Will Hernandez, Guard, UTEP
Strengths: Size, athleticism, tenacity.
Weaknesses: Height, fit ‘n’ finish.
The Giants allowed 34 sacks last season; not a bad total until you realize that Eli Manning was so worried about his protection that he took every snap and got rid of the football like it was fresh out of a glassblower’s kiln. The Giants overhauled their line by adding Nate Solder (can’t argue with that move), letting Bobby Hart, Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh walk (wait: Those last two guys were pretty good!) and trying to trade Ereck Flow … (giggle, snort) … trying to trade Ereck Flow … (uncontrollable paroxysms of laughter) … trying to trade that beer vendor they lined up at left tackle last year.
Will Hernandez ran his combine 40-yard dash at 327 pounds in 5.15 seconds. That’s every bit as uncanny a size-speed combination as Saquon Barkley’s, but it didn’t get much attention because a) it’s hard to process just how different running at 327 pounds is from running at 227 or 187 pounds; and b) no one cares about lineman 40 times anyway.
The typical 327-pound guard prospect—and Hernandez probably played at closer to 340 pounds—is a hulking mass of meat capable of flattening anything in a direct path in front of him but not much else. Hernandez is indeed capable of smushing anyone lined up helmet-to-helmet against him. But what stands out on tape is Hernandez’s ability to switch defenders when they stunt in front of him and to quickly establish position and pin defenders to the outside. Hernandez has quick eyes and shockingly quick feet for a man his size, making him a safe selection and a good fit in a variety of schemes.
Hernandez lacks the height to move to tackle and could use some technical refinement. But he would be the top guard in a typical draft class. This one just happens to be loaded with excellent guards.
The Giants got the best player on the board at a need position. Their offense will have a new look this year, and it is shaping up to be pretty sweet.
Grade: A
35. Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb, Running Back, Georgia
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Very good. Nick Chubb has prototypical quickness for a big back.
Every-down rushing: Excellent. Chubb is a square-shouldered, no-nonsense downhill runner who generates yards after contact. He also has nimble feet and a sweet little stutter step to find creases.
Open-field rushing: Very good. Chubb has an extra gear when running away from defenders.
Receiving Value: Poor. Chubb was rarely used as a receiver.
Pass Protection: Poor, though Chubb displayed some pop as a lead blocker for Sony Michel when the Bulldogs used a two-back wrinkle.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack: Eek! Chubb is one of those major-program two-down backs whose lack of versatility limits him to the role of “big dude” who gets eight touches per game!
Bottom Line: Whenever the Browns pick for the rest of Day 2, we’ll turn to our Hot Take Team of conflicting Browns experts for instant analysis. Take it away, guys:
MONEYBALL EXTREMIST: Oh bother, according to the unpublished paper I submitted at Sloan back in 2008, running backs should not be drafted until the 4.84th round. This is a bad selection! There shall be a harsh reckoning when Sashi rises again from the ashes!
OLD SKOOL FOOTBALL GUY: That’s right, Browns. You win by running and establishing the run. Though, on further reflection, Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde should give you everything you need in the ground game. Uh-oh, my manly tough-guy football brain cannot entertain two conflicting ideas at once! HAAAALLLLLP!
Looks like the Browns short-circuited our expert panel. The second round is off to a strange start for them. But they still have plenty of chances to surprise us this evening.
Grade: C
36. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Leonard, Linebacker, South Carolina St.
Strengths: Range, play recognition.
Weaknesses: Physicality, frame.
The Colts ranked 32nd in the NFL in defending passes over the middle of the field and 31st in stopping short passes, according to Football Outsiders. They were bad at lots of other elements of defense as well, but the short middle of the defense was particularly squishy. Once Malik Hooker got hurt, they basically stopped putting up a fight.
Darius Leonard is a long, lean, incredibly active small-school linebacker who checked in at 234 pounds at the combine but looks like he played in the 220-pound range. He’s a smart diagnostician (though he’ll sometimes overpursue misdirection) who flies around the open field.
Leonard goes around blocks instead of through them and is no heavy hitter; it’s clear that he got used to being one of the lightest players on the field and is still learning how to throw around his body (see also: Marcus Davenport). Leonard looks like a pumped-up safety at times and a skinny linebacker who will be in danger of being trampled by the Cowboys offensive line at others. But as a smart dude who hustles and is still packing on weight, his upside is high. Look for him to upgrade the Colts pass defense right away. Because it needs it.
Grade: B
37. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Smith, Offensive Guard, Auburn
Strengths: Athleticism, size, physicality.
Weaknesses: Blitz recognition, second-level blocking.
Braden Smith rocked the combine with 35 reps on the bench and leaping numbers more typical of a pass-catching tight end than a guard. On tape, he looks like a future All-Pro when his defender lines up head-up on him and he can either drive block or engulf him.
Smith’s film gets dicey, however, when he’s asked to block in space. He whiffs on stunting blitzers, lunges after defenders and ends up on the ground, and so forth.
It’s rare for a guard to be a high-risk, high-upside prospect, but Smith will either get his quarterback killed by being a step too slow against top defenders or refine his technique and processing speed and become Andrew Norwell.
The Colts have changed the whole complexion of their offensive line with the selections of Smith and Quenton Nelson. When Andrew Luck returns (fingers and toes crossed), he will operate from one of the NFL’s cleanest pockets. The biggest issue with this one-two punch of Colts draft picks, however, is that the team is still critically weak at the pass rush positions.
Grade: B
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones, Running Back, USC
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Very good. Ronald Jones pulled a hamstring at the combine but rebounded at his pro day with a 4.48 40-yard dash and strong overall workout.
Every-down rushing: Very good. Jones is a one-cut runner with a nasty jump cut and can squirt through holes. He does get into trouble when he runs too laterally at times.
Open-field rushing: Excellent. Jones gets to full speed in a hurry.
Receiving value: Fair to good. Jones sometimes leaks out of the backfield for big plays, like his touchdown before halftime against Texas. He also gets involved in the receiver-screen game as a perimeter blocker.
Pass protection: Fair to poor. Jones lunges and leaves his feet too readily.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack:He’s just a system back with no special skills! There will be more productive backs in the sixth round! C’mon, people; play a little Moneyball!
Bottom Line: The current Buccaneers running back depth chart consists of Jacquizz Rodgers (5’7” nifty-shifty career third-down back who is neither particularly nifty nor shifty), Peyton Barber (Just another guy) and Dalton Crossan (high school lacrosse star who played football at New Hampshire; upside is Jacquizz Rodgers). Jones will be an instant starter on this unit and provide a major upgrade for an offense that is stacked with skill-position talent at the other positions.
Grade: A
39. Chicago Bears: James Daniels, Center, Iowa
Strengths: Quickness, zone blocking.
Weaknesses: Power against bull rushes, some injury concerns.
Iowa is known for producing great tackle and guard prospects, but they haven’t sent a center of James Daniels’ caliber to the NFL since Joel Hilgenberg in the mid-1980s.
Daniels is quick and excels at blocking on the move. He’s smart and alert in pass protection and is fundamentally sound the way a Kirk Ferentz lineman should be. Daniels has missed some games to minor knee injuries, and the Bears don’t want him solo-blocking Fletcher Cox, but he projects as a very capable starter.
Grade: B-plus
40. Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton, Wide Receiver, SMU
Strengths: Size, jump-ball capabilities, upside.
Weaknesses: Quickness, production vs. good opponents.
Oh good: John Elway remembered that his offense is kind of a mess.
Courtland Sutton’s game tape will make you rip your hair out. When he’s facing lower-level competition, it’s easy to have a Martavis Bryant fantasy—or even a Randy Moss fantasy. He’s the biggest weapon on the field, cornerbacks give him a whole pillow fight’s worth of soft cushions, and he will snatch the ball from the air and blow through potential tackles.
Then comes a good opponent like TCU. Suddenly Sutton spends a lot of time being too slow and predictable off the line to get open and seems content to let catchable passes sail a step past him. Against top competition, Sutton looks like the mid-major size-speed guy teams draft as a Day 3 lottery ticket, not one of the best receivers in his class.
Sutton’s best NFL projection may be Cordarrelle Patterson, the airport All-Pro who bounces from team to team as coaches try to coax more from him than kick returns and occasional jump balls.
The Broncos need more help for Case Keenum than a Patterson type. But Sutton’s big-play capability should help an offense that trudged from station to station last year.
Grade: C-plus
41. Tennessee Titans (via Oakland): Harold Landry, Edge-Rusher, Boston College
Strengths: Outside rushing, effort.
Weaknesses: Lack of elite traits.
If there’s one team that can afford to both take risks on players sliding due to injury concerns and aggressively trade draft picks to move up for a handful of players, it’s the Titans. Their roster is overflowing with high draft picks from the last three years whose careers stagnated because the former coaches ran systems that were considered out of date in the Big 8 in the late 1970s. The Titans need a little quality, not a lot of quantity.
The Football Outsiders SackSEER analytical model loves Harold Landry, not because he has any one phenomenal trait, but because he has no (non injury-related) yellow flags whatsoever. That jibes with the game film and the scouting reports. Landry is a natural 4-3 defensive end with excellent initial quickness and the ability to bend to get off the turnpike on-ramp and reach the quarterback. He’s OK in run support, with the ability to disengage and get to the ball-carrier, and he gets high-character grades. Landry’s workouts weren’t in the Marcus Davenport tier, but they meet NFL edge-rusher requirements.
Landry projects as a Brandon Graham type who earns his living with a small set of go-to moves and a lot of hustle and tenacity. Graham was slowed by injuries early in his career. Landry fell to this round due to injury concerns. For the Titans, a mixture of aggressiveness and patience could pay off.
42. Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki, Tight End, Penn State
Strengths: Receiving skills, athleticism.
Weaknesses: Blocking.
The current Dolphins tight end depth chart:
MarQueis Gray: Has played for four teams in five years, catching 27 career passes and zero touchdowns.
Gavin Escobar: Jason Witten’s eventual Cowboys replacement, two or three replacements ago. Has 30 receptions in 64 NFL games. Best known for his artwork.
A.J. Derby: Was waived by the Broncos last season, the one team in the NFL arguably in worse shape at tight end than the Dolphins.
Thomas Duarte: Has a key to the practice squad men’s room.
The Dolphins have needs just about everywhere, but the tight end situation was downright bush league before this pick.
Mike Gesicki is obviously the best tight end in this draft class to anyone who realizes that 1977 was decades ago and tight ends don’t line up next to right tackles and run-block 40 times per game. Because NFL decision-makers have a hard time realizing that, Gesicki still got dinged by some evaluators for not blocking the way Marv Fleming did for the 1972 Dolphins. The rest of us realize that tight ends are basically big slot receivers these days and don’t grade them by their ability to chew nails.
Gesicki has wide receiver speed, athleticism and pass-catching skills, all wrapped in a tight end’s body. He was one of the undisputed stars of Senior Bowl week, upstaging many of the receivers with his athleticism and ability to make catches away from his body. The former high school volleyball star has the body control to make difficult catches and the speed to create mismatches. And he’s a notch above Jimmy Graham on the blocking scale, which is admittedly a low hurdle.
The Dolphins are now 2-for-2 with shrewd selections after picking Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round. I’m not used to saying all of these nice things about them.
Grade: A-minus
43. Detroit Lions: Kerryon Johnson, Running Back, Auburn
This is the best running back class in years! To help keep things straight and minimize the jargon, Bleacher Report proudly presents another installment of our Field Guide to the 2018 Running Backs!
Athleticism: Very good, though Kerryon Johnson lacks the ideal running back body type.
Every-down running: Fair. Johnson is a determined runner between the tackles, but he is long and lean and runs upright. That’s a recipe for taking too many hits at the NFL level.
Open-field rushing: Fair. Johnson won’t blow you away with his moves, but he can race past defenders and finishes hard.
Receiving value: Fair-to-good. Johnson also executed a Wildcat package for Auburn and has thrown a couple of touchdown passes in his career.
Pass protection: Fair-to-good. Johnson has experience and won’t whiff on basic assignments.
Contrary opinion from a “source” having an anxiety attack:You know how the Seahawks always have five running backs who used to be receivers, and they all look great in that one highlight per year where they take a dump-off pass 50 yards after Russell Wilson scrambles for five minutes, but they average 2.4 yards per carry the rest of the time until they land on injured reserve? Well, we just drafted one of those.
Bottom Line: Johnson fits best as a committee back who can add some value in the slot, as a return man and as a trick-play threat. He won’t hurt the Lions as an every-down runner, thanks to his hard-nosed style, but he may hurt himself. Look for Johnson to compete for touches with Theo Riddick, Ameer Abdullah and LeGarrette Blount in what has become a crowded backfield.
Grade: C-plus
44. San Francisco 49ers (via Washington): Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
Strengths: Hands, character/effort.
Weaknesses: Top-end athleticism, physicality.
Dante Pettis’ father is Gary Pettis, one of the greatest defensive center fielders in baseball history. His cousin, Austin Pettis, was a Rams third-round pick who played in the slot for a few seasons. The Pettis family crest should be a hawk plucking a smaller bird from the air, but crisp catching skills alone do not make an NFL receiver. Pettis runs well, takes care of the fundamentals and has a low-key, high-effort demeanor. But he lacks superior quickness and isn’t built to beat jams. Like his cousin, Pettis may max out as a third or fourth receiver. Sure-handedness on punt returns will keep him in the league for a while.
This was a reach pick. Pettis does many of the things Marquise Goodwin does, and Goodwin does them better. There are better receivers, and better fits for the Niners, all over the board right now.
Grade: C-minus
45. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jackson, Cornerback, Iowa
Strengths: Height/length, production, zone coverage awareness.
Weaknesses: Lean frame, experience.
Josh Jackson intercepted eight passes last season, but Ohio State fans think he only picked off five because they have blocked memories of the Iowa game.
Jackson isn’t the physical bump-and-run striker you expect from a 6’1” cornerback; he’s better in off coverage, where he can diagnose plays and fly to the ball.
There are some areas of concern once we dig deeper into Jackson’s dossier. He was targeted 90 times and allowed four touchdowns last season, according to Sports Info Solutions. That’s an incredibly high number of targets for a projected first-round pick, and the touchdown total underscores his gambling style.
Watch Jackson peel off his receiver to snatch a one-handed interception, and you will be convinced he’s a perennial Pro Bowler in the making. Keep watching, however, and you come away concerned about his physicality, long speed and readiness to handle NFL route technicians.
Overall, Jackson has the potential to become Marcus Peters without the prickly personality. Every NFL team would like one of those. The Packers significantly upgraded a messy cornerback corps by selecting Jackson and first-round pick Jaire Alexander. Alexander felt like a slight reach. Jackson feels like an excellent value in the second round. They balance each other out on the draft board and should complement each other on the field.
Grade: A
46. Kansas City Chiefs (via Cincinnati): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
Strengths: Effort, power.
Weaknesses: Consistency.
The Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City has begun! Finally, the Chiefs can stop losing in the playoffs because of the limitations of their quarterback and start losing in the playoffs because their defense got old, slow and expensive while waiting for a better solution at quarterback.
Breeland Speaks recorded seven sacks last year after picking up just one sack each in 2015 and 2016. He’s a 285-pounder with just enough size to play defensive tackle but the initial quickness to play left end. Speaks may be a late bloomer who is still growing into his potential, but he may also just max out as a wave defender off the bench.
The Chiefs, with no first-round pick and needs all over their aging defense, reached way too deep down the draft board here. At least he’s a system fit for their scheme.
Grade: D
47. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Kirk, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M
Strengths: Quickness, YAC ability, middle-of-the-field receiving.
Weaknesses: Height, catch radius.
Christian Kirk is a safe, valuable pick as a slot receiver. So his early career will likely be defined by the Jarvis Landry Paradox:
FOOTBALL INTELLIGENTSIA, WHEN TEAM DRAFTS A SLOT RECEIVER: Oh, what a wise selection! Slot receivers are starters in the modern NFL and can play a diverse, valuable role in a productive offense!
FOOTBALL INTELLIGENTSIA, WHEN SLOT RECEIVER WHO CATCHES 100 PASSES PER YEAR SIGNS HUGE CONTRACT: Yuck. Did you see how his low yards per catch? Why on earth pay that much money for a measly role player?
For the record, Kirk is quicker and may have more big-play ability than Landry. He could have more 75-900-9 stat lines in his future than the 112-987-9 line Landry produced in the Dolphins’ dump-and-shrug offense last year. Whatever happens, just remember that when a slot receiver catches an eight-yard pass over the middle on 3rd-and-20, it’s everyone else involved with the offense’s fault that it happened, not the slot receiver’s fault.
Kirk is no Anquan Boldin, but he is just Boldin-like enough to give Larry Fitzgerald some nostalgia and Josh Rosen a security blanket receiver who can do some damage on short passes.
Grade: A
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Uchenna Nwosu, Edge-Rusher, USC
Strengths: Initial quickness, effort.
Weaknesses: Run defense.
Uchenna Nwosu is a toolsy edge-rusher. He’s quick off the blocks, has a sweet little inside move, can be lethal when blitzing an inside gap and will hustle to make plays in pursuit. Run right at him, however, and you might not even notice he was there. Nwosu is a late bloomer with upside. The NFL development rate on raw edge-rushers isn’t great, but teams will keep trying, and Nwosu is a little more refined than the typical project.
The Chargers have a couple of guys named Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the edge, so they can afford to wait on Nwosu. But, if the Chargers are in the mood for developmental projects, perhaps they should have looked to a quarterback of the future instead? Or gotten more help at inside linebacker. Or defensive tackle?
Grade: C