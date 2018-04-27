NFL Draft 2018: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick

2 of 16

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Strengths: Size, athleticism, tenacity.

Weaknesses: Height, fit ‘n’ finish.

The Giants allowed 34 sacks last season; not a bad total until you realize that Eli Manning was so worried about his protection that he took every snap and got rid of the football like it was fresh out of a glassblower’s kiln. The Giants overhauled their line by adding Nate Solder (can’t argue with that move), letting Bobby Hart, Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh walk (wait: Those last two guys were pretty good!) and trying to trade Ereck Flow … (giggle, snort) … trying to trade Ereck Flow … (uncontrollable paroxysms of laughter) … trying to trade that beer vendor they lined up at left tackle last year.

Will Hernandez ran his combine 40-yard dash at 327 pounds in 5.15 seconds. That’s every bit as uncanny a size-speed combination as Saquon Barkley’s, but it didn’t get much attention because a) it’s hard to process just how different running at 327 pounds is from running at 227 or 187 pounds; and b) no one cares about lineman 40 times anyway.

The typical 327-pound guard prospect—and Hernandez probably played at closer to 340 pounds—is a hulking mass of meat capable of flattening anything in a direct path in front of him but not much else. Hernandez is indeed capable of smushing anyone lined up helmet-to-helmet against him. But what stands out on tape is Hernandez’s ability to switch defenders when they stunt in front of him and to quickly establish position and pin defenders to the outside. Hernandez has quick eyes and shockingly quick feet for a man his size, making him a safe selection and a good fit in a variety of schemes.

Hernandez lacks the height to move to tackle and could use some technical refinement. But he would be the top guard in a typical draft class. This one just happens to be loaded with excellent guards.

The Giants got the best player on the board at a need position. Their offense will have a new look this year, and it is shaping up to be pretty sweet.

Grade: A