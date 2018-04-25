Nick Newell, MMA Fighter with One Hand, Receives UFC Contender Series Offer

Nick Newell is one step closer to achieving his dream of competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Newell, who was born with a congenital amputation of his left arm below the elbow, has a 14-1 record since making his professional debut in 2009. His lone loss came against former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in July 2014.

Newell will get his chance at a UFC contract when he competes at a Tuesday Night Contender Series event in June. The news was first reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

UFC President Dana White said in 2013 that Newell needed to beat an opponent that mattered before getting a shot at the UFC.

After winning his 14th pro fight over Sonny Luque in March, Newell declared it was long past time for him to get his shot in the world's biggest fight promotion. Nine of Newell's 14 career victories have come by submission.

"I'm one of the best fighters in the world, and I belong in the UFC," Newell said after defeating Luque. "That's it, that's final. I've gave you 14 reasons why I belong in the UFC. I'm one of the best fighters in the world and I've proved it 14 times."