Miami Reporter Jason Lieser Apologizes for 76ers, Meek Mill Joke on Twitter

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Jason Lieser, a reporter for the Palm Beach Post, issued an apology Tuesday evening after he sent an offensive tweet regarding the crowd at Wells Fargo Center during Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: "I don't know why they're making such a big deal about Meek Mill tonight. Half this arena just got out of jail."

Meek Mill, who hails from Philadelphia, was released from prison on bail Tuesday after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ordered a judge to release him while he appeals a two-to-four-year sentence for a probation violation.

Hours later, he rang the ceremonial bell at center court before the Sixers hosted the Heat.

"That was a bad tweet, and I do apologize," Lieser wrote. "It was a careless joke about the rowdy atmosphere in the arena. That's all I meant by it. Shouldn't have done it."