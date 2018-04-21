Danny Farquhar Stable After Ruptured Aneurysm Caused Brain Hemorrhage in Dugout

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is reportedly "stable but in critical condition" after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during Friday's game, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

The team provided an update on the reliever's condition Saturday:

Farquhar was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and Gregory Infante took his place on the active roster.

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout during the sixth inning of Friday's 10-0 loss to the Houston Astros and was taken in an ambulance to Rush University Medical Center.

The 31-year-old pitched in the top of the sixth inning, facing four batters, recording two outs and allowing two hits and two runs.

"It takes your breath away a little bit, because one of your guys is there and you no have idea what was going on," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com. "When one of your teammates or anybody you know has an episode, everything else you keep in perspective. Everything has its place. We're glad he was conscious when he left here."

Farquhar joined the White Sox last July after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. In eight appearances this season, the right-hander has a 5.63 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 1-1 record with nine strikeouts and zero walks across eight innings.