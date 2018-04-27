2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Day 1

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2018

    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, Denzel Ward, Bradley Chubb and Quenton Nelson, along with 26 others, heard their names called in the 2018 NFL draft from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday night.

    Day 2 packs a punch of depth, potential stars and sleepers alike.

    Harold Landry of Boston College, Josh Jackson and James Daniels of Iowa, and Isaiah Oliver of Colorado stand atop the Big Board as we enter Rounds 2 and 3. Day 1 may get all the flash, but these rounds are vital for contending teams.

    The Colts have three selections in the next 17 picks, and the Browns have three picks in the next 32 selections. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have three selections in the next 24 picks.

    We can also expect to see trades aplenty as teams jockey to snag coveted players.

Top 50 Overall Players

    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Boston College's Harold Landry has slipped into Round 2 along with Iowa's Josh Jackson and James Daniels. LSU's Derrius Guice is arguably the "sexiest" player available, while wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Christian Kirk shouldn't last much longer. 

    The 2018 draft might be underway, but there are players with game-changing potential still on the board. Our numbers in the top 50 are Matt's top players still available. 

          

    15. Harold Landry EDGE Boston College
    17. Josh Jackson CB Iowa
    23. James Daniels C Iowa
    25. Isaiah Oliver CB Colorado
    28. Malik Jefferson LB Texas
    29. Derrius Guice RB LSU
    31. Sam Hubbard EDGE Ohio State
    35. Courtland Sutton WR SMU
    36. Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M
    37. Mike Gesicki TE Penn State
    38. Maurice Hurst DL Michigan
    39. Dallas Goedert TE South Dakota State
    40. Ronnie Harrison S Alabama
    41. Will Hernandez OG UTEP
    42. Austin Corbett OG Nevada
    43. Ronald Jones RB USC
    44. Harrison Phillips DL Stanford
    46. Jamarco Jones OT Ohio State
    47. Justin Reid S Stanford
    48. Carlton Davis CB Auburn
    49. Tyrell Crosby Jr. OT Oregon
    50. Anthony Averett CB Alabama

Quarterbacks

    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Mason Rudolph was one of the most productive QBs in college football over the last three years and is the top remaining signal-caller available. With several teams still needing a future quarterback, he should hear his name called early on Day 2. 

    The same could go for the likes of Luke Falk and Kyle Lauletta. Falk has the big-school pedigree, while Lauletta is someone who has the chops to star.

                

    6. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
    7. Luke Falk, Washington State
    8. Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
    9. Mike White, Western Kentucky
    10. Kurt Benkert, Virginia
    11. Riley Ferguson, Memphis
    12. Tanner Lee, Nebraska
    13. Chase Litton, Marshall
    14. Logan Woodside, Toledo
    15. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
    16. Quinton Flowers, South Florida
    17. Austin Allen, Arkansas
    18. Danny Etling, LSU
    19. Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech
    20. Brandon Silvers, Troy
    21. Kyle Allen, Houston
    22. Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State
    23. Nick Stevens, Colorado State

Running Backs

    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The running back class is deep. Expect more names to come off the board on Day 2 than in the last few years. 

         

    2. Derrius Guice, LSU
    4. Ronald Jones, USC
    5. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
    6. Nick Chubb, Georgia
    7. Mark Walton, Miami
    9. John Kelly, Tennessee
    10. Nyheim Hines, NC State
    11. Akrum Wadley, Iowa
    12. Royce Freeman, Oregon
    13. Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
    14. Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
    15. Jordan Wilkins, Ole Miss
    16. Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State
    17. Darrel Williams, LSU
    18. Martez Carter, Grambling State
    19. Justin Jackson, Northwestern
    20. Josh Adams, Notre Dame
    21. Chase Edmonds, Fordham
    22. Phillip Lindsay, Colorado
    23. Ryan Nall, Oregon State
    24. Chris Warren, Texas
    25. Justin Crawford, West Virginia
    26. Lavon Coleman, Washington
    27. Ito Smith, Southern Miss
    28. Jeff Wilson, North Texas
    29. Jarvion Franklin, Western Michigan
    30. Kyle Hicks, TCU
    31. Kamryn Pettway, Auburn
    32. Demario Richard, Arizona State
    33. Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
    34. Keith Ford, Texas A&M
    35. D'Ernest Johnson, South Florida
    36. Jordan Chunn, Troy 

Fullbacks

    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The fullback position is a dying breed. Will any FBs get drafted? We think so, but not many. 

           

    1. Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
    2. Nick Bawden, San Diego State
    3. Donnie Ernsberger, Western Michigan
    4. Daythan Davis, Southern Miss
    5. Garrett Dickerson, Northwestern

Wide Receivers

    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The 2018 wide receiver class was never well-received, but with only two players off the board after Day 1, we could see some steals now in Day 2. Courtland Sutton has the makings of a No. 1 guy, but he needs to overcome a few issues, primarily separating from defenders.

    Christian Kirk, D.J. Chark and James Washington all possess game-changing ability. Expect them all to hear their names called on Day 2.

           

    2. Courtland Sutton, SMU
    3. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
    5. D.J. Chark, LSU
    6. James Washington, Oklahoma State
    7. Deon Cain, Clemson
    8. Dante Pettis, Washington
    9. Michael Gallup, Colorado State
    10. DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
    11. Anthony Miller, Memphis
    12. Russell Gage, LSU
    13. Simmie Cobbs, Indiana
    14. Antonio Callaway, Florida
    15. Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
    16. Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
    17. J'Mon Moore, Missouri
    18. Tre'Quan Smith, Central Florida
    19. Cedrick Wilson, Boise State
    20. Jordan Lasley, UCLA
    21. Auden Tate, Florida State
    22. Deontay Burnett, USC
    23. Allen Lazard, Iowa State
    24. Byron Pringle, Kansas State
    25. Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame
    26. Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa
    27. Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh
    28. Trey Quinn, SMU
    29. Korey Robertson, Southern Miss
    30. Braxton Berrios, Miami 
    31. Jester Weah, Pittsburgh
    32. Javon Wims, Georgia
    33. Darren Carrington, Oregon
    34. Richie James, Middle Tennessee
    35. Ka'Raun White, West Virginia
    36. Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
    37. Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State
    38. Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech
    39. Robert Foster, Alabama
    40. Davon Grayson, East Carolina
    41. Ray-Ray McCloud, Clemson
    42. Bryce Bobo, Colorado
    43. Devonte Boyd, UNLV
    44. Tavares Martin, Washington State
    45. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, South Florida
    46. Steve Ishmael, Syracuse
    47. Chris Lacy, Oklahoma State
    48. Steven Mitchell, USC
    49. Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech
    50. Jeff Badet, Oklahoma
    51. Regis Cibasu, Montreal
    52. Justin Watson, Pennsylvania
    53. Steven Dunbar, Houston
    54. Austin Proehl, North Carolina

Tight Ends

    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Hayden Hurst was the only tight end to find a home on Day 1...that's good news for the rest of the class. 

    Day 2 should be heavy on the guys who can block and catch. Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews should hear their names called early Friday night. Each possesses the talent to be a difference-maker.

             

    1. Mike Gesicki, Penn State
    2. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
    4. Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
    5. Ian Thomas, Indiana
    6. Dalton Schultz, Stanford
    7. Chris Herndon, Miami
    8. Ryan Izzo, Florida State
    9. Durham Smythe, Notre Dame
    10. Jaylen Samuels, NC State
    11. Will Dissly, Washington State
    12. Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan
    13. Jordan Akins, Central Florida
    14. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
    15. Cam Serigne, Wake Forest
    16. Jordan Thomas, Mississippi State
    17. Ethan Wolf, Tennessee
    18. Marcus Baugh, Ohio State
    19. David Wells, San Diego State
    20. Damon Gibson, Moorhead
    21. Andrew Vollert, Weber State
    22. Blake Mack, Arkansas State
    23. DeAndre Goolsby, Florida

Offensive Tackles

    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    With the draft's top tackle still on the board in Connor Williams, one has to wonder if teams view him as a guard. Beyond that, there are several prospects with LT potential but no guarantees. 

    This is a group with a lot of upside and questions.

            

    1. Connor Williams, Texas
    4. Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
    5. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
    6. Geron Christian, Louisville
    7. Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
    8. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
    9. Joseph Noteboom, TCU
    10. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
    11. Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
    12. Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
    13. Will Richardson, NC State
    14. Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
    15. Jamil Demby, Maine
    16. Cole Madison, Washington State
    17. Ike Boettger, Iowa
    18. Toby Weathersby, LSU
    19. Colby Gossett, Appalachian State
    20. Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T
    21. Zachary Crabtree, Oklahoma State
    22. Brett Toth, Army
    23. Greg Senat, Wagner
    24. David Bright, Stanford
    25. Nick Gates, Nebraska
    26. Rick Leonard, Florida State
    27. Rod Taylor, Ole Miss
    28. Aaron Evans, Central Florida
    29. Austin Golson, Auburn
    30. Jamar McGloster, Syracuse

Guards

    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    This is one of the best interior linemen classes in quite a while. Expect a few of these names to fly off the board early and be referred to as "steals" down the road.

                  

    3. Will Hernandez, UTEP
    4. Austin Corbett, Nevada
    5. Braden Smith, Auburn
    6. Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
    7. Jaryd Jones-Smith, Pittsburgh
    8. Matt Pryor, TCU
    9. Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
    10. Timon Parris, Stony Brook
    11. Tony Adams, NC State
    12. Taylor Hearn, Clemson
    13. Cody O'Connell, Washington State
    14. K.J. Malone, LSU
    15. Sean Welsh, Iowa
    16. Sam Jones, Arizona State
    17. KC McDermott, Miami
    18. Connor Hilland, William & Mary
    19. Salesi Uhatafe, Utah
    20. Jacob Alsadek, Arizona
    21. Mark Korte, Alberta
    22. Kyle Bosch, West Virginia
    23. Cory Helms, South Carolina
    24. Maea Teuhema, SE Louisiana
    25. Tyrone Crowder, Clemson

Centers

    Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

    Interior linemen don't usually overtake the draft, but that is the case this year. The top two guards are off the board, as are two of the top three centers.

    James Daniels is a versatile fixture on the line, Mason Cole comes from an O-line factory and Scott Quessenberry has experience blocking for arguably the draft's best QB.

    Expect this group to hear its name called early on Day 2.

            

    2. James Daniels, Iowa
    4. Mason Cole, Michigan
    5. Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
    6. William Clapp, LSU
    7. Brian Allen, Michigan State
    8. Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
    9. Dejon Allen, Hawaii
    10. Coleman Shelton, Washington
    11. Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State
    12. Jake Bennett, Colorado State
    13. Austin Kuhnert, North Dakota State
    14. Jacob Ohnesorge, South Dakota State

Defensive Linemen

    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Maurice Hurst is a first-round talent who fell to Day 2 for medical reasons. He could be a steal in Round 2.

    Players like Harrison Phillips, Tim Settle and Rasheem Green should be next off the board as teams look to bolster the trenches for 2018. 

    Expect this group to have many names called Friday.

            

    4. Maurice Hurst, Michigan
    5. Harrison Phillips, Stanford
    6. Tim Settle, Virginia Tech
    8. Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State
    7. Rasheem Green, USC
    9. Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
    10. B.J. Hill, NC State
    11. Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
    12. P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State
    13. Foley Fatukasi, Connecticut
    14. RJ McIntosh, Miami
    15. Andrew Brown, Virginia
    16. Trenton Thompson, Georgia
    17. Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss
    18. Kendrick Norton, Miami
    19. Justin Jones, NC State
    20. Bilal Nichols, Delaware
    21. Kahlil McKenzie, Tennessee
    22. Kentavius Street, NC State
    23. Du'Vonta Lampkin, Oklahoma
    24. John Franklin-Myers, Stephen F. Austin
    25. Taylor Stallworth, South Carolina
    26. Poona Ford, Texas
    27. Deadrin Senat, South Florida
    28. John Atkins, Georgia
    29. JoJo Wicker, Arizona State
    30. Abdullah Anderson, Bucknell
    31. James Looney, California
    32. Lowell Lotulelei, Utah
    33. Joshua Frazier, Alabama
    34. Eddy Wilson, Purdue
    35. Greg Gilmore, LSU
    36. Christian LaCouture, LSU
    37. Matt Dickerson, UCLA
    38. Jamiyus Pittman, Central Florida
    39. Parker Cothren, Penn State
    42. Scott Pagano, Oregon
    43. Frank Herron, LSU
    44. Dalton Keene, Illinois State
    45. Michael Hill, Ohio State
    46. Henry Mondeaux, Oregon
    47. Nathan Bazata, Iowa
    48. Filipo Mokofisi, Utah
    49. Nifae Lealao, Vanderbilt
    50. Drew Bailey, Louisville

Edge-Rushers

    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Harold Landry, Sam Hubbard and Arden Key provide Round 2 with intrigue. The team that winds up with Landry might be one of the draft's biggest winners.

               

    3. Harold Landry, Boston College
    4. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
    5. Arden Key, LSU
    6. Kemoko Turay, Rutgers
    7. Chad Thomas, Miami
    8. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
    9. Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas
    10. Josh Sweat, Florida State
    11. Uchenna Nwosu, USC
    12. Jeff Holland, Auburn
    13. Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
    14. Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State
    15. Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest
    16. Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin
    17. Ade Aruna, Tulane
    18. Marcell Frazier, Missouri
    19. Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
    20. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
    21. Kylie Fitts, Utah
    22. Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State
    23. Joe Ostman, Central Michigan
    24. Ola Adeniyi, Toledo
    25. Trevon Young, Louisville
    26. Peter Kalambayi, Stanford
    27. Davin Bellamy, Georgia
    28. Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
    29. Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State
    30. Anthony Winbush, Ball State
    31. Justin Lawler, SMU
    32. Bunmi Rotimi, Old Dominion
    33. James Hearns, Louisville
    34. K.J. Smith, Baylor
    35. Chikwe Obasih, Wisconsin
    36. Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State
    37. Qualen Cunningham, Texas A&M
    38. Andrew Trumbetti, Notre Dame
    39. Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock
    40. Alec James, Wisconsin
    41. Curtis Corthran, Penn State
    42. Jesse Aniebonam, Maryland
    43. Demetrius Cooper, Michigan State

Linebackers

    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Malik Jefferson is a potential game-changer still available in Round 2. He's not the only one, though, as there are plenty of other talented linebackers still on the board.

    Jerome Baker, Darius Leonard and Josey Jewell all have the potential to be selected early Friday as well. 

    And don't forget about Shaquem Griffin, either.

             

    5. Malik Jefferson, Texas
    6. Jerome Baker, Ohio State
    7. Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
    8. Josey Jewell, Iowa
    9. Tegray Scales, Indiana
    10. Shaquem Griffin, Central Florida
    11. Micah Kiser, Virginia
    12. Fred Warner, Brigham Young
    13. Mike McCray, Michigan
    14. Genard Avery, Memphis
    15. Christian Sam, Arizona State
    16. Andre Smith, North Carolina
    17. Jack Cichy, Wisconsin
    18. Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson
    19. Keishawn Bierria, Washington
    20. Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama
    21. Oren Burks, Vanderbilt
    22. Skai Moore, South Carolina
    23. Chris Covington, Indiana
    24. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Western Kentucky
    25. Ja'Whaun Bentley, Purdue
    26. Kenny Young, UCLA
    27. Matthew Thomas, Florida State
    28. Zaire Franklin, Syracuse
    29. Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
    30. Jason Cabinda, Penn State
    31. Azeem Victor, Washington
    32. Jacob Pugh, Florida State
    33. Tre Williams, Auburn
    34. Chris Worley, Ohio State
    35. Jermaine Carter, Maryland
    36. Parris Bennett, Syracuse
    37. Frank Ginda, San Jose State
    38. Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State
    39. Joel Lanning, Iowa State
    43. Myles Pierce, The Citadel
    44. D.J. Palmore, Navy
    40. Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame
    41. Andrew Motuapuaka, Virginia Tech
    42. Auggie Sanchez, South Florida

Cornerbacks

    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

    After only three cornerbacks were taken in the first round, this position has arguably the most Day 2 talent available. Expect Josh Jackson, Isaiah Oliver and Donte Jackson to be among the first DBs to hear their names called Friday. 

    This is a group filled with talent.

             

    2. Josh Jackson, Iowa
    4. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
    6. Carlton Davis, Auburn
    7. Anthony Averett, Alabama
    8. Donte Jackson, LSU
    9. M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
    10. Rashaan Gaulden, Tennessee
    11. Duke Dawson, Florida
    12. Isaac Yiadom, Boston College
    13. JC Jackson, Maryland
    14. Tremon Smith, Central Arkansas
    15. Tony Brown, Alabama
    16. Parry Nickerson, Tulane
    17. Kevin Toliver II, LSU
    18. Nick Nelson, Wisconsin
    19. D.J. Reed, Kansas State
    20. Holton Hill, Texas
    21. Quenton Meeks, Stanford
    22. Darius Phillips, Western Michigan
    23. Davontae Harris, Illinois State
    24. Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
    25. Brandon Facyson, Virginia Tech
    26. Michael Joseph, Dubuque
    27. Taron Johnson, Weber State
    28. Grant Haley, Penn State
    29. Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh
    30. Levi Wallace, Alabama
    31. Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech
    32. Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
    33. Heath Harding, Miami (Ohio)
    34. Danny Johnson, Southern
    35. D'Montre Wade, Murray State
    36. Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama
    37. Rashard Fant, Indiana
    38. Mike Ford, Southeast Missouri State
    39. Christian Campbell, Penn State
    40. Deatrick Nichols, South Florida
    41. Andre Chachere, San Jose State
    42. JaMarcus King, South Carolina
    43. Linden Stephens, Cincinnati
    44. Emmanuel Moseley, Tennessee
    45. Kamrin Moore, Boston College
    46. Malik Reaves, Villanova
    47. Dee Delaney, Miami
    48. Arrion Springs, Oregon
    49. Henre' Toliver, Arkansas
    50. Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma
    51. Chris Jones, Nebraska

Safeties

    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Safeties in today's NFL are asked to do a lot.

    Ronnie Harrison is the best remaining player, but Justin Reid, Kyzir White and Jessie Bates could all hear their names called before him. 

    The safeties are anyone's guess, but know that this group isn't lacking talent.

             

    3. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
    4. Justin Reid, Stanford
    5. Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
    6. Kyzir White, West Virginia
    7. Armani Watts, Texas A&M
    8. Tarvarius Moore, Southern Miss
    9. Marcus Allen, Penn State
    10. Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern
    12. DeShon Elliott, Texas
    13. Kameron Kelly, San Diego State
    14. Stephen Roberts, Auburn
    15. Quin Blanding, Virginia
    16. Siran Neal, Jacksonville St.
    18. Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh
    17. Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii
    19. Cole Reyes, North Dakota
    20. Dominick Sanders, Georgia
    21. Damon Webb, Ohio State
    22. Tray Matthews, Auburn
    23. Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
    24. Tracy Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette
    25. Dane Cruikshank, Arizona
    26. Chucky Williams, Louisville
    27. Marcell Harris, Florida
    28. Natrell Jamerson, Wisconsin
    29. Joshua Kalu, Nebraska
    30. Trey Marshall, Florida State
    31. Van Smith, Clemson
    32. Sean Chandler, Temple
    33. Max Redfield, Indiana (PA)
    34. Troy Apke, Penn State
    35. Chris Hawkins, USC
    36. Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa State
    37. Secdrick Cooper, Louisiana Tech
    38. Jordan Martin, Syracuse
    39. Afolabi Laguda, Colorado
    40. Jamar Summers, Connecticut
    41. Nick Washington, Florida
    42. Steven Parker, Oklahoma
    43. Todd Kelly, Tennessee
    44. Tony Fields, Indiana

Specialists

    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Don't expect much Day 2 buzz about these guys. 

                     

    KICKERS

    1. Daniel Carlson, Auburn
    2. Eddy Pineiro, Florida
    3. Michael Badgley, Miami

            

    PUNTERS

    1. Michael Dickson, Texas
    2. JK Scott, Alabama
    3. Johnny Townsend, Florida