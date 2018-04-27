2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 15

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, Denzel Ward, Bradley Chubb and Quenton Nelson, along with 26 others, heard their names called in the 2018 NFL draft from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday night.

Day 2 packs a punch of depth, potential stars and sleepers alike.

Harold Landry of Boston College, Josh Jackson and James Daniels of Iowa, and Isaiah Oliver of Colorado stand atop the Big Board as we enter Rounds 2 and 3. Day 1 may get all the flash, but these rounds are vital for contending teams.

The Colts have three selections in the next 17 picks, and the Browns have three picks in the next 32 selections. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have three selections in the next 24 picks.

We can also expect to see trades aplenty as teams jockey to snag coveted players.