2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Day 1

2018 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Day 1April 27, 2018
Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, Denzel Ward, Bradley Chubb and Quenton Nelson, along with 26 others, heard their names called in the 2018 NFL draft from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday night.
Day 2 packs a punch of depth, potential stars and sleepers alike.
Harold Landry of Boston College, Josh Jackson and James Daniels of Iowa, and Isaiah Oliver of Colorado stand atop the Big Board as we enter Rounds 2 and 3. Day 1 may get all the flash, but these rounds are vital for contending teams.
The Colts have three selections in the next 17 picks, and the Browns have three picks in the next 32 selections. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have three selections in the next 24 picks.
We can also expect to see trades aplenty as teams jockey to snag coveted players.
Top 50 Overall Players
Boston College's Harold Landry has slipped into Round 2 along with Iowa's Josh Jackson and James Daniels. LSU's Derrius Guice is arguably the "sexiest" player available, while wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Christian Kirk shouldn't last much longer.
The 2018 draft might be underway, but there are players with game-changing potential still on the board. Our numbers in the top 50 are Matt's top players still available.
15. Harold Landry EDGE Boston College
17. Josh Jackson CB Iowa
23. James Daniels C Iowa
25. Isaiah Oliver CB Colorado
28. Malik Jefferson LB Texas
29. Derrius Guice RB LSU
31. Sam Hubbard EDGE Ohio State
35. Courtland Sutton WR SMU
36. Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M
37. Mike Gesicki TE Penn State
38. Maurice Hurst DL Michigan
39. Dallas Goedert TE South Dakota State
40. Ronnie Harrison S Alabama
41. Will Hernandez OG UTEP
42. Austin Corbett OG Nevada
43. Ronald Jones RB USC
44. Harrison Phillips DL Stanford
46. Jamarco Jones OT Ohio State
47. Justin Reid S Stanford
48. Carlton Davis CB Auburn
49. Tyrell Crosby Jr. OT Oregon
50. Anthony Averett CB Alabama
Quarterbacks
Mason Rudolph was one of the most productive QBs in college football over the last three years and is the top remaining signal-caller available. With several teams still needing a future quarterback, he should hear his name called early on Day 2.
The same could go for the likes of Luke Falk and Kyle Lauletta. Falk has the big-school pedigree, while Lauletta is someone who has the chops to star.
6. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
7. Luke Falk, Washington State
8. Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
9. Mike White, Western Kentucky
10. Kurt Benkert, Virginia
11. Riley Ferguson, Memphis
12. Tanner Lee, Nebraska
13. Chase Litton, Marshall
14. Logan Woodside, Toledo
15. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
16. Quinton Flowers, South Florida
17. Austin Allen, Arkansas
18. Danny Etling, LSU
19. Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech
20. Brandon Silvers, Troy
21. Kyle Allen, Houston
22. Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State
23. Nick Stevens, Colorado State
Running Backs
The running back class is deep. Expect more names to come off the board on Day 2 than in the last few years.
2. Derrius Guice, LSU
4. Ronald Jones, USC
5. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
6. Nick Chubb, Georgia
7. Mark Walton, Miami
9. John Kelly, Tennessee
10. Nyheim Hines, NC State
11. Akrum Wadley, Iowa
12. Royce Freeman, Oregon
13. Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
14. Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
15. Jordan Wilkins, Ole Miss
16. Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State
17. Darrel Williams, LSU
18. Martez Carter, Grambling State
19. Justin Jackson, Northwestern
20. Josh Adams, Notre Dame
21. Chase Edmonds, Fordham
22. Phillip Lindsay, Colorado
23. Ryan Nall, Oregon State
24. Chris Warren, Texas
25. Justin Crawford, West Virginia
26. Lavon Coleman, Washington
27. Ito Smith, Southern Miss
28. Jeff Wilson, North Texas
29. Jarvion Franklin, Western Michigan
30. Kyle Hicks, TCU
31. Kamryn Pettway, Auburn
32. Demario Richard, Arizona State
33. Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
34. Keith Ford, Texas A&M
35. D'Ernest Johnson, South Florida
36. Jordan Chunn, Troy
Fullbacks
The fullback position is a dying breed. Will any FBs get drafted? We think so, but not many.
1. Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma
2. Nick Bawden, San Diego State
3. Donnie Ernsberger, Western Michigan
4. Daythan Davis, Southern Miss
5. Garrett Dickerson, Northwestern
Wide Receivers
The 2018 wide receiver class was never well-received, but with only two players off the board after Day 1, we could see some steals now in Day 2. Courtland Sutton has the makings of a No. 1 guy, but he needs to overcome a few issues, primarily separating from defenders.
Christian Kirk, D.J. Chark and James Washington all possess game-changing ability. Expect them all to hear their names called on Day 2.
2. Courtland Sutton, SMU
3. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
5. D.J. Chark, LSU
6. James Washington, Oklahoma State
7. Deon Cain, Clemson
8. Dante Pettis, Washington
9. Michael Gallup, Colorado State
10. DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
11. Anthony Miller, Memphis
12. Russell Gage, LSU
13. Simmie Cobbs, Indiana
14. Antonio Callaway, Florida
15. Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
16. Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
17. J'Mon Moore, Missouri
18. Tre'Quan Smith, Central Florida
19. Cedrick Wilson, Boise State
20. Jordan Lasley, UCLA
21. Auden Tate, Florida State
22. Deontay Burnett, USC
23. Allen Lazard, Iowa State
24. Byron Pringle, Kansas State
25. Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame
26. Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa
27. Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh
28. Trey Quinn, SMU
29. Korey Robertson, Southern Miss
30. Braxton Berrios, Miami
31. Jester Weah, Pittsburgh
32. Javon Wims, Georgia
33. Darren Carrington, Oregon
34. Richie James, Middle Tennessee
35. Ka'Raun White, West Virginia
36. Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
37. Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State
38. Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech
39. Robert Foster, Alabama
40. Davon Grayson, East Carolina
41. Ray-Ray McCloud, Clemson
42. Bryce Bobo, Colorado
43. Devonte Boyd, UNLV
44. Tavares Martin, Washington State
45. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, South Florida
46. Steve Ishmael, Syracuse
47. Chris Lacy, Oklahoma State
48. Steven Mitchell, USC
49. Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech
50. Jeff Badet, Oklahoma
51. Regis Cibasu, Montreal
52. Justin Watson, Pennsylvania
53. Steven Dunbar, Houston
54. Austin Proehl, North Carolina
Tight Ends
Hayden Hurst was the only tight end to find a home on Day 1...that's good news for the rest of the class.
Day 2 should be heavy on the guys who can block and catch. Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews should hear their names called early Friday night. Each possesses the talent to be a difference-maker.
1. Mike Gesicki, Penn State
2. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
4. Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
5. Ian Thomas, Indiana
6. Dalton Schultz, Stanford
7. Chris Herndon, Miami
8. Ryan Izzo, Florida State
9. Durham Smythe, Notre Dame
10. Jaylen Samuels, NC State
11. Will Dissly, Washington State
12. Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan
13. Jordan Akins, Central Florida
14. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
15. Cam Serigne, Wake Forest
16. Jordan Thomas, Mississippi State
17. Ethan Wolf, Tennessee
18. Marcus Baugh, Ohio State
19. David Wells, San Diego State
20. Damon Gibson, Moorhead
21. Andrew Vollert, Weber State
22. Blake Mack, Arkansas State
23. DeAndre Goolsby, Florida
Offensive Tackles
With the draft's top tackle still on the board in Connor Williams, one has to wonder if teams view him as a guard. Beyond that, there are several prospects with LT potential but no guarantees.
This is a group with a lot of upside and questions.
1. Connor Williams, Texas
4. Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
5. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
6. Geron Christian, Louisville
7. Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh
8. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
9. Joseph Noteboom, TCU
10. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
11. Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
12. Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
13. Will Richardson, NC State
14. Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
15. Jamil Demby, Maine
16. Cole Madison, Washington State
17. Ike Boettger, Iowa
18. Toby Weathersby, LSU
19. Colby Gossett, Appalachian State
20. Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T
21. Zachary Crabtree, Oklahoma State
22. Brett Toth, Army
23. Greg Senat, Wagner
24. David Bright, Stanford
25. Nick Gates, Nebraska
26. Rick Leonard, Florida State
27. Rod Taylor, Ole Miss
28. Aaron Evans, Central Florida
29. Austin Golson, Auburn
30. Jamar McGloster, Syracuse
Guards
This is one of the best interior linemen classes in quite a while. Expect a few of these names to fly off the board early and be referred to as "steals" down the road.
3. Will Hernandez, UTEP
4. Austin Corbett, Nevada
5. Braden Smith, Auburn
6. Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
7. Jaryd Jones-Smith, Pittsburgh
8. Matt Pryor, TCU
9. Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
10. Timon Parris, Stony Brook
11. Tony Adams, NC State
12. Taylor Hearn, Clemson
13. Cody O'Connell, Washington State
14. K.J. Malone, LSU
15. Sean Welsh, Iowa
16. Sam Jones, Arizona State
17. KC McDermott, Miami
18. Connor Hilland, William & Mary
19. Salesi Uhatafe, Utah
20. Jacob Alsadek, Arizona
21. Mark Korte, Alberta
22. Kyle Bosch, West Virginia
23. Cory Helms, South Carolina
24. Maea Teuhema, SE Louisiana
25. Tyrone Crowder, Clemson
Centers
Interior linemen don't usually overtake the draft, but that is the case this year. The top two guards are off the board, as are two of the top three centers.
James Daniels is a versatile fixture on the line, Mason Cole comes from an O-line factory and Scott Quessenberry has experience blocking for arguably the draft's best QB.
Expect this group to hear its name called early on Day 2.
2. James Daniels, Iowa
4. Mason Cole, Michigan
5. Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
6. William Clapp, LSU
7. Brian Allen, Michigan State
8. Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
9. Dejon Allen, Hawaii
10. Coleman Shelton, Washington
11. Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State
12. Jake Bennett, Colorado State
13. Austin Kuhnert, North Dakota State
14. Jacob Ohnesorge, South Dakota State
Defensive Linemen
Maurice Hurst is a first-round talent who fell to Day 2 for medical reasons. He could be a steal in Round 2.
Players like Harrison Phillips, Tim Settle and Rasheem Green should be next off the board as teams look to bolster the trenches for 2018.
Expect this group to have many names called Friday.
4. Maurice Hurst, Michigan
5. Harrison Phillips, Stanford
6. Tim Settle, Virginia Tech
8. Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State
7. Rasheem Green, USC
9. Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
10. B.J. Hill, NC State
11. Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
12. P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State
13. Foley Fatukasi, Connecticut
14. RJ McIntosh, Miami
15. Andrew Brown, Virginia
16. Trenton Thompson, Georgia
17. Breeland Speaks, Ole Miss
18. Kendrick Norton, Miami
19. Justin Jones, NC State
20. Bilal Nichols, Delaware
21. Kahlil McKenzie, Tennessee
22. Kentavius Street, NC State
23. Du'Vonta Lampkin, Oklahoma
24. John Franklin-Myers, Stephen F. Austin
25. Taylor Stallworth, South Carolina
26. Poona Ford, Texas
27. Deadrin Senat, South Florida
28. John Atkins, Georgia
29. JoJo Wicker, Arizona State
30. Abdullah Anderson, Bucknell
31. James Looney, California
32. Lowell Lotulelei, Utah
33. Joshua Frazier, Alabama
34. Eddy Wilson, Purdue
35. Greg Gilmore, LSU
36. Christian LaCouture, LSU
37. Matt Dickerson, UCLA
38. Jamiyus Pittman, Central Florida
39. Parker Cothren, Penn State
42. Scott Pagano, Oregon
43. Frank Herron, LSU
44. Dalton Keene, Illinois State
45. Michael Hill, Ohio State
46. Henry Mondeaux, Oregon
47. Nathan Bazata, Iowa
48. Filipo Mokofisi, Utah
49. Nifae Lealao, Vanderbilt
50. Drew Bailey, Louisville
Edge-Rushers
Harold Landry, Sam Hubbard and Arden Key provide Round 2 with intrigue. The team that winds up with Landry might be one of the draft's biggest winners.
3. Harold Landry, Boston College
4. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
5. Arden Key, LSU
6. Kemoko Turay, Rutgers
7. Chad Thomas, Miami
8. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
9. Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas
10. Josh Sweat, Florida State
11. Uchenna Nwosu, USC
12. Jeff Holland, Auburn
13. Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
14. Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State
15. Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest
16. Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin
17. Ade Aruna, Tulane
18. Marcell Frazier, Missouri
19. Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
20. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
21. Kylie Fitts, Utah
22. Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State
23. Joe Ostman, Central Michigan
24. Ola Adeniyi, Toledo
25. Trevon Young, Louisville
26. Peter Kalambayi, Stanford
27. Davin Bellamy, Georgia
28. Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
29. Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State
30. Anthony Winbush, Ball State
31. Justin Lawler, SMU
32. Bunmi Rotimi, Old Dominion
33. James Hearns, Louisville
34. K.J. Smith, Baylor
35. Chikwe Obasih, Wisconsin
36. Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State
37. Qualen Cunningham, Texas A&M
38. Andrew Trumbetti, Notre Dame
39. Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock
40. Alec James, Wisconsin
41. Curtis Corthran, Penn State
42. Jesse Aniebonam, Maryland
43. Demetrius Cooper, Michigan State
Linebackers
Malik Jefferson is a potential game-changer still available in Round 2. He's not the only one, though, as there are plenty of other talented linebackers still on the board.
Jerome Baker, Darius Leonard and Josey Jewell all have the potential to be selected early Friday as well.
And don't forget about Shaquem Griffin, either.
5. Malik Jefferson, Texas
6. Jerome Baker, Ohio State
7. Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
8. Josey Jewell, Iowa
9. Tegray Scales, Indiana
10. Shaquem Griffin, Central Florida
11. Micah Kiser, Virginia
12. Fred Warner, Brigham Young
13. Mike McCray, Michigan
14. Genard Avery, Memphis
15. Christian Sam, Arizona State
16. Andre Smith, North Carolina
17. Jack Cichy, Wisconsin
18. Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson
19. Keishawn Bierria, Washington
20. Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama
21. Oren Burks, Vanderbilt
22. Skai Moore, South Carolina
23. Chris Covington, Indiana
24. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Western Kentucky
25. Ja'Whaun Bentley, Purdue
26. Kenny Young, UCLA
27. Matthew Thomas, Florida State
28. Zaire Franklin, Syracuse
29. Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
30. Jason Cabinda, Penn State
31. Azeem Victor, Washington
32. Jacob Pugh, Florida State
33. Tre Williams, Auburn
34. Chris Worley, Ohio State
35. Jermaine Carter, Maryland
36. Parris Bennett, Syracuse
37. Frank Ginda, San Jose State
38. Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State
39. Joel Lanning, Iowa State
43. Myles Pierce, The Citadel
44. D.J. Palmore, Navy
40. Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame
41. Andrew Motuapuaka, Virginia Tech
42. Auggie Sanchez, South Florida
Cornerbacks
After only three cornerbacks were taken in the first round, this position has arguably the most Day 2 talent available. Expect Josh Jackson, Isaiah Oliver and Donte Jackson to be among the first DBs to hear their names called Friday.
This is a group filled with talent.
2. Josh Jackson, Iowa
4. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
6. Carlton Davis, Auburn
7. Anthony Averett, Alabama
8. Donte Jackson, LSU
9. M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
10. Rashaan Gaulden, Tennessee
11. Duke Dawson, Florida
12. Isaac Yiadom, Boston College
13. JC Jackson, Maryland
14. Tremon Smith, Central Arkansas
15. Tony Brown, Alabama
16. Parry Nickerson, Tulane
17. Kevin Toliver II, LSU
18. Nick Nelson, Wisconsin
19. D.J. Reed, Kansas State
20. Holton Hill, Texas
21. Quenton Meeks, Stanford
22. Darius Phillips, Western Michigan
23. Davontae Harris, Illinois State
24. Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
25. Brandon Facyson, Virginia Tech
26. Michael Joseph, Dubuque
27. Taron Johnson, Weber State
28. Grant Haley, Penn State
29. Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh
30. Levi Wallace, Alabama
31. Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech
32. Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
33. Heath Harding, Miami (Ohio)
34. Danny Johnson, Southern
35. D'Montre Wade, Murray State
36. Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama
37. Rashard Fant, Indiana
38. Mike Ford, Southeast Missouri State
39. Christian Campbell, Penn State
40. Deatrick Nichols, South Florida
41. Andre Chachere, San Jose State
42. JaMarcus King, South Carolina
43. Linden Stephens, Cincinnati
44. Emmanuel Moseley, Tennessee
45. Kamrin Moore, Boston College
46. Malik Reaves, Villanova
47. Dee Delaney, Miami
48. Arrion Springs, Oregon
49. Henre' Toliver, Arkansas
50. Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma
51. Chris Jones, Nebraska
Safeties
Safeties in today's NFL are asked to do a lot.
Ronnie Harrison is the best remaining player, but Justin Reid, Kyzir White and Jessie Bates could all hear their names called before him.
The safeties are anyone's guess, but know that this group isn't lacking talent.
3. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
4. Justin Reid, Stanford
5. Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
6. Kyzir White, West Virginia
7. Armani Watts, Texas A&M
8. Tarvarius Moore, Southern Miss
9. Marcus Allen, Penn State
10. Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern
12. DeShon Elliott, Texas
13. Kameron Kelly, San Diego State
14. Stephen Roberts, Auburn
15. Quin Blanding, Virginia
16. Siran Neal, Jacksonville St.
18. Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh
17. Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii
19. Cole Reyes, North Dakota
20. Dominick Sanders, Georgia
21. Damon Webb, Ohio State
22. Tray Matthews, Auburn
23. Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
24. Tracy Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette
25. Dane Cruikshank, Arizona
26. Chucky Williams, Louisville
27. Marcell Harris, Florida
28. Natrell Jamerson, Wisconsin
29. Joshua Kalu, Nebraska
30. Trey Marshall, Florida State
31. Van Smith, Clemson
32. Sean Chandler, Temple
33. Max Redfield, Indiana (PA)
34. Troy Apke, Penn State
35. Chris Hawkins, USC
36. Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa State
37. Secdrick Cooper, Louisiana Tech
38. Jordan Martin, Syracuse
39. Afolabi Laguda, Colorado
40. Jamar Summers, Connecticut
41. Nick Washington, Florida
42. Steven Parker, Oklahoma
43. Todd Kelly, Tennessee
44. Tony Fields, Indiana
Specialists
Don't expect much Day 2 buzz about these guys.
KICKERS
1. Daniel Carlson, Auburn
2. Eddy Pineiro, Florida
3. Michael Badgley, Miami
PUNTERS
1. Michael Dickson, Texas
2. JK Scott, Alabama
3. Johnny Townsend, Florida