2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

Matt Miller
April 28, 2018

    The 2018 NFL draft continued on Friday with 68 picks in the second and third rounds. It was an exciting second day, as a handful of big-name prospects slipped further down the big board while some unheralded talents rose up and came off far earlier than expected. 

    Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, wideout DaeSean Hamilton, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby and quarterback Kyle Lauletta are still waiting to hear their names called on Saturday despite often being projected to go on Day 2, while running back Royce Freeman, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and safety Tracy Walker are just some of the guys that many had coming off the board on Day 3 that wound up getting drafted on Friday.

    With the fourth and final round starting at noon, it won't be long before the action starts back up and names begin to be called. Keep reading to see how the final mock of the 2018 NFL draft looks, showcasing how the final four rounds could play out on Saturday.

Round 4

    101. Carolina Panthers (from Green Bay via Cleveland): Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
    102. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay via NY Giants): Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
    103. Houston Texans: Tim Settle, DL, Virginia Tech
    104. Indianapolis Colts: Mark Walton, RB, Miami
    105. New England Patriots (from Chicago): Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
    106. Denver Broncos: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
    107. New York Jets: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
    108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay): DaeSean Hamilton, WR Penn State
    109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco via Denver): Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
    110. Oakland Raiders: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
    111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami): Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
    112. Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
    113. Denver Broncos (from Washington): Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan
    114. Cleveland Browns from Green Bay): Kyzir White, LB/S, West Virginia
    115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona): J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
    116. Dallas Cowboys: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
    117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England via Detroit): Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
    118. Baltimore Ravens: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas
    119. Los Angeles Chargers: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
    120. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
    121. Buffalo Bills: Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
    122. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City): Da'Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
    123. Miami Dolphins (from Carolina via Cleveland): Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
    124. Kansas City Chiefs (from LA Rams): Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas
    125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore via Tennessee): Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
    126. Atlanta Falcons: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
    127. New Orleans Saints: Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
    128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh): Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn
    129. Jacksonville Jaguars: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
    130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota): Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
    131. Miami Dolphins (from New England via Philadelphia): Russell Gage, WR, LSU
    132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia): Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern
    *133. Green Bay Packers: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
    *134. Arizona Cardinals: Jalyn Holmes, EDGE, Ohio State
    *135. Los Angeles Rams (from NY Giants): Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
    *136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England): DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
    *137. Dallas Cowboys: Kameron Kelly, S, SDSU

        

    *Denotes compensatory pick. 

Round 5

    138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland): Foley Fatukasi, DL, UConn
    139. New York Giants: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
    140. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Brown, DL, Virginia
    141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston): Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
    142. San Francisco 49ers (from Washington via Denver): Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
    143. New England Patriots (from San Francisco via NY Jets): Will Richardson, OT, NC State
    144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
    145. Chicago Bears: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
    146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland): Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn
    147. Carolina Panthers (from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans via Miami): J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
    148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco): Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
    149. Denver Broncos (from Washington): Jamil Demby, OT, Maine
    150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay): Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
    151. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
    152. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland via Arizona): Leon Jacobs, EDGE, Wisconsin
    153. Detroit Lions: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
    154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore) D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
    155. Los Angeles Chargers: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
    156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Seattle): Duke Ejiofor, EDGE, Wake Forest
    157. New York Jets (from Dallas): Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
    158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo): Ike Boettger, OT, Iowa
    159. Oakland Raiders (from Kansas City via Cleveland and New England): Marquis Haynes, LB, Ole Miss
    160. Denver Broncos (from LA Rams): Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
    161. Carolina Panthers: Marcell Frazier, EDGE, Missouri
    162. Tennessee Titans: Jaryd Jones-Smith, OG, Pitt
    163. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta via Denver): Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
    164. New Orleans Saints: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma
    165. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia
    166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville): Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
    167. Minnesota Vikings: Scott Quessenberry, OL, UCLA
    168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England): Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
    169. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia): Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville St.
    *170. Cincinnati Bengals: Kendrick Norton, DL, Miami
    *171. Dallas Cowboys: Auden Tate, WR, FSU
    *172. Green Bay Packers: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
    *173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado 
    *174. Green Bay Packers: Matt Pryor, OG, TCU

               

    *Denotes compensatory pick.

Round 6

    175. Cleveland Browns: Colby Gossett, OT, Appalachian State
    176. Los Angeles Rams (from NY Giants): Will Clapp, OC, LSU
    177. Houston Texans: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
    178. Cleveland Browns (via Indianapolis): Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii
    179. New York Jets: Kylie Fitts, EDGE, Utah
    180. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay): Joe Ostman, EDGE, Central Michigan
    181. Chicago Bears: Timon Parris, OG, Stony Brook
    182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver): Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State
    183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami): Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina
    184. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Wilkins, RB, Ole Miss
    185. Oakland Raiders: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt
    186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay): Bilal Nichols, DL, Delaware
    187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati): Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
    188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington): Kentavius Street, DL, NC State
    189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona): Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
    190. Baltimore Ravens: Michael Dickson, P, Texas
    191. Los Angeles Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
    192. Dallas Cowboys (from Seattle via Oakland): Tarvarus McFadden, CB, FSU
    193. Dallas Cowboys: Will Dissly, TE, Washington
    194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit): Cole Reyes, S, North Dakota
    195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo): Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State
    196. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
    197. Carolina Panthers: Dominick Sanders, S, Georgia
    198. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams): Jaylen Samuels, H-back, NC State
    199. Tennessee Titans: Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
    200. Atlanta Falcons: Tony Adams, OG, NC State
    201. New Orleans Saints: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
    202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh via Cleveland and Pittsburgh): Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
    203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville St.
    204. Minnesota Vikings: Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
    205. Washington Redskins (from New England via Cleveland): Damon Webb, S, Ohio State
    206. Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
    *207. Green Bay Packers: Brian Allen, OC, Michigan State
    *208. Dallas Cowboys: Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State
    *209. Miami Dolphins (from L.A. Rams via Kansas City): Poona Ford, DL, Texas
    *210. New England Patriots (from Oakland): Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
    *211. Houston Texans: Taylor Hearn, OG, Clemson
    *212. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland): Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
    *213. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
    *214. Houston Texans: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
    *215. Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore): Kahlil McKenzie, DL, Tennessee
    *216. Oakland Raiders: Darrel Williams, RB, LSU
    *217. Los Angeles Rams (via Oakland): Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
    *218. Minnesota Vikings: Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington

                                 

    *Denotes compensatory pick. 

Round 7

    219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland): Taylor Stallworth, DL, South Carolina
    220. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh via NY Giants): Zachary Crabtree, OT, Oklahoma State
    221. Indianapolis Colts: Martez Carter, RB, Grambling
    222. Houston Texans: K.J. Malone, OG, LSU
    223. San Francisco 49ers (from Tampa Bay via Miami): Trevon Young, EDGE, Louisville
    224. Chicago Bears: Ola Adeniyi, EDGE, Toledo
    225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver): Brett Toth, OT, Army
    226. Seattle Seahawks (from NY Jets): Cody O'Connell, OG, Washington State
    227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): Tray Matthews, S, Auburn
    228. Oakland Raiders: Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
    229. Miami Dolphins: Bradley Bozeman, OC, Alabama
    230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati): Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
    231. Washington Redskins: Greg Senat, OL, Wagner
    232. Green Bay Packers: Peter Kalambayi, EDGE, Stanford
    233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona): Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
    234. Carolina Panthers (from L.A. Chargers via Buffalo): Grant Haley, CB, Penn State
    235. New York Jets (from Seattle): Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
    236. Dallas Cowboys: Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
    237. Detroit Lions: Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami
    238. Baltimore Ravens: David Bright, OT, Stanford
    239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo): John Franklin-Myers, DL, Stephen F. Austin
    240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City): James Looney, DL, California
    241. Washington Redskins (from L.A. Rams): Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
    242. Carolina Panthers: Dejon Allen, OC, Hawaii
    243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee): Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
    244. Atlanta Falcons: Avonte Maddox, CB, Pitt
    245. New Orleans Saints: John Atkins, DL, Georgia
    246. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Welsh, OG, Iowa
    247. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia
    248. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle via Minnesota): Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech
    249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England): Quadree Henderson, WR, Pitt
    250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle via Philadelphia, Seattle and New England): Josh Allen, RB, Notre Dame
    *251. Los Angeles Chargers: Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona
    *252. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Covington, LB, Indiana
    *253. Cincinnati Bengals: Du'Vonta Lampkin, DL, Oklahoma
    *254. Arizona Cardinals: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss
    *255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Robert Foster, WR, Alabama
    *256. Atlanta Falcons: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

                   

    *Denotes compensatory pick.