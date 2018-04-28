2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL draft continued on Friday with 68 picks in the second and third rounds. It was an exciting second day, as a handful of big-name prospects slipped further down the big board while some unheralded talents rose up and came off far earlier than expected.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, wideout DaeSean Hamilton, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby and quarterback Kyle Lauletta are still waiting to hear their names called on Saturday despite often being projected to go on Day 2, while running back Royce Freeman, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and safety Tracy Walker are just some of the guys that many had coming off the board on Day 3 that wound up getting drafted on Friday.

With the fourth and final round starting at noon, it won't be long before the action starts back up and names begin to be called. Keep reading to see how the final mock of the 2018 NFL draft looks, showcasing how the final four rounds could play out on Saturday.

Draft order and trades via NFL.com.