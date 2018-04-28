2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 PredictionsApril 28, 2018
The 2018 NFL draft continued on Friday with 68 picks in the second and third rounds. It was an exciting second day, as a handful of big-name prospects slipped further down the big board while some unheralded talents rose up and came off far earlier than expected.
Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, wideout DaeSean Hamilton, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby and quarterback Kyle Lauletta are still waiting to hear their names called on Saturday despite often being projected to go on Day 2, while running back Royce Freeman, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and safety Tracy Walker are just some of the guys that many had coming off the board on Day 3 that wound up getting drafted on Friday.
With the fourth and final round starting at noon, it won't be long before the action starts back up and names begin to be called. Keep reading to see how the final mock of the 2018 NFL draft looks, showcasing how the final four rounds could play out on Saturday.
Draft order and trades via NFL.com.
Round 4
101. Carolina Panthers (from Green Bay via Cleveland): Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
102. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay via NY Giants): Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
103. Houston Texans: Tim Settle, DL, Virginia Tech
104. Indianapolis Colts: Mark Walton, RB, Miami
105. New England Patriots (from Chicago): Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
106. Denver Broncos: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
107. New York Jets: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami
108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay): DaeSean Hamilton, WR Penn State
109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco via Denver): Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
110. Oakland Raiders: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
111. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami): Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
112. Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
113. Denver Broncos (from Washington): Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan
114. Cleveland Browns from Green Bay): Kyzir White, LB/S, West Virginia
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona): J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
116. Dallas Cowboys: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England via Detroit): Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
118. Baltimore Ravens: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas
119. Los Angeles Chargers: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
120. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
121. Buffalo Bills: Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State
122. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City): Da'Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama
123. Miami Dolphins (from Carolina via Cleveland): Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from LA Rams): Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas
125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore via Tennessee): Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
126. Atlanta Falcons: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
127. New Orleans Saints: Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh): Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn
129. Jacksonville Jaguars: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota): Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England via Philadelphia): Russell Gage, WR, LSU
132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia): Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern
*133. Green Bay Packers: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
*134. Arizona Cardinals: Jalyn Holmes, EDGE, Ohio State
*135. Los Angeles Rams (from NY Giants): Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
*136. Los Angeles Rams (from New England): DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
*137. Dallas Cowboys: Kameron Kelly, S, SDSU
*Denotes compensatory pick.
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland): Foley Fatukasi, DL, UConn
139. New York Giants: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
140. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Brown, DL, Virginia
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston): Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
142. San Francisco 49ers (from Washington via Denver): Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
143. New England Patriots (from San Francisco via NY Jets): Will Richardson, OT, NC State
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech
145. Chicago Bears: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland): Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn
147. Carolina Panthers (from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans via Miami): J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco): Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
149. Denver Broncos (from Washington): Jamil Demby, OT, Maine
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay): Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
151. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
152. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland via Arizona): Leon Jacobs, EDGE, Wisconsin
153. Detroit Lions: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
154. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore) D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
155. Los Angeles Chargers: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Seattle): Duke Ejiofor, EDGE, Wake Forest
157. New York Jets (from Dallas): Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo): Ike Boettger, OT, Iowa
159. Oakland Raiders (from Kansas City via Cleveland and New England): Marquis Haynes, LB, Ole Miss
160. Denver Broncos (from LA Rams): Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky
161. Carolina Panthers: Marcell Frazier, EDGE, Missouri
162. Tennessee Titans: Jaryd Jones-Smith, OG, Pitt
163. Washington Redskins (from Atlanta via Denver): Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
164. New Orleans Saints: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma
165. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville): Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
167. Minnesota Vikings: Scott Quessenberry, OL, UCLA
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England): Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
169. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia): Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville St.
*170. Cincinnati Bengals: Kendrick Norton, DL, Miami
*171. Dallas Cowboys: Auden Tate, WR, FSU
*172. Green Bay Packers: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State
*173. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado
*174. Green Bay Packers: Matt Pryor, OG, TCU
*Denotes compensatory pick.
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns: Colby Gossett, OT, Appalachian State
176. Los Angeles Rams (from NY Giants): Will Clapp, OC, LSU
177. Houston Texans: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
178. Cleveland Browns (via Indianapolis): Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii
179. New York Jets: Kylie Fitts, EDGE, Utah
180. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay): Joe Ostman, EDGE, Central Michigan
181. Chicago Bears: Timon Parris, OG, Stony Brook
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver): Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami): Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina
184. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Wilkins, RB, Ole Miss
185. Oakland Raiders: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt
186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay): Bilal Nichols, DL, Delaware
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati): Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington): Kentavius Street, DL, NC State
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona): Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
190. Baltimore Ravens: Michael Dickson, P, Texas
191. Los Angeles Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Seattle via Oakland): Tarvarus McFadden, CB, FSU
193. Dallas Cowboys: Will Dissly, TE, Washington
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit): Cole Reyes, S, North Dakota
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo): Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State
196. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
197. Carolina Panthers: Dominick Sanders, S, Georgia
198. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams): Jaylen Samuels, H-back, NC State
199. Tennessee Titans: Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
200. Atlanta Falcons: Tony Adams, OG, NC State
201. New Orleans Saints: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh via Cleveland and Pittsburgh): Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville St.
204. Minnesota Vikings: Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin
205. Washington Redskins (from New England via Cleveland): Damon Webb, S, Ohio State
206. Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
*207. Green Bay Packers: Brian Allen, OC, Michigan State
*208. Dallas Cowboys: Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State
*209. Miami Dolphins (from L.A. Rams via Kansas City): Poona Ford, DL, Texas
*210. New England Patriots (from Oakland): Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama
*211. Houston Texans: Taylor Hearn, OG, Clemson
*212. Baltimore Ravens (from Oakland): Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State
*213. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State
*214. Houston Texans: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
*215. Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore): Kahlil McKenzie, DL, Tennessee
*216. Oakland Raiders: Darrel Williams, RB, LSU
*217. Los Angeles Rams (via Oakland): Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
*218. Minnesota Vikings: Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington
*Denotes compensatory pick.
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland): Taylor Stallworth, DL, South Carolina
220. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh via NY Giants): Zachary Crabtree, OT, Oklahoma State
221. Indianapolis Colts: Martez Carter, RB, Grambling
222. Houston Texans: K.J. Malone, OG, LSU
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Tampa Bay via Miami): Trevon Young, EDGE, Louisville
224. Chicago Bears: Ola Adeniyi, EDGE, Toledo
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver): Brett Toth, OT, Army
226. Seattle Seahawks (from NY Jets): Cody O'Connell, OG, Washington State
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): Tray Matthews, S, Auburn
228. Oakland Raiders: Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama
229. Miami Dolphins: Bradley Bozeman, OC, Alabama
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati): Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis
231. Washington Redskins: Greg Senat, OL, Wagner
232. Green Bay Packers: Peter Kalambayi, EDGE, Stanford
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona): Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
234. Carolina Panthers (from L.A. Chargers via Buffalo): Grant Haley, CB, Penn State
235. New York Jets (from Seattle): Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern
236. Dallas Cowboys: Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
237. Detroit Lions: Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami
238. Baltimore Ravens: David Bright, OT, Stanford
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo): John Franklin-Myers, DL, Stephen F. Austin
240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City): James Looney, DL, California
241. Washington Redskins (from L.A. Rams): Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
242. Carolina Panthers: Dejon Allen, OC, Hawaii
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee): Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
244. Atlanta Falcons: Avonte Maddox, CB, Pitt
245. New Orleans Saints: John Atkins, DL, Georgia
246. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Welsh, OG, Iowa
247. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia
248. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle via Minnesota): Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England): Quadree Henderson, WR, Pitt
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle via Philadelphia, Seattle and New England): Josh Allen, RB, Notre Dame
*251. Los Angeles Chargers: Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona
*252. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Covington, LB, Indiana
*253. Cincinnati Bengals: Du'Vonta Lampkin, DL, Oklahoma
*254. Arizona Cardinals: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss
*255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Robert Foster, WR, Alabama
*256. Atlanta Falcons: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
*Denotes compensatory pick.