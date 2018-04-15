Kenan Thompson Spoofs LaVar Ball on 'SNL' Hyping Lonzo's Lakers Rookie Season

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson parodied all things LaVar Ball on Saturday evening during the show's "Weekend Update" segment, from Lonzo Ball's rookie season to LaVar Ball's planned Junior Basketball Association and the Big Baller Brand of shoes.

"My boy averaged 50 points a game, 100 assists, 500 touchdowns and was just certified 100 percent fresh by Rotten Tomatoes," Thompson rattled off during his impression of the elder Ball.

In fact, Lonzo Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign and, as host Michael Che pointed out, averaged less points per contest than fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma (16.1).

The sketch also joked that none of the top high school recruits in the nation have signed up for Ball's Junior Basketball Association, marketed as a paid alternative for playing college basketball. That claim is true: To this point, no major recruits are interested in the league.

"Oh man, it's gonna be better than the NBA," Thompson joked. "Players in my JBA will live the Big Baller lifestyle: You'll be taken around the country courtesy of Peter Pan Bus Lines, where you will stay in a hotel so super they named it Eight. Free cable! No HBO! Every room exits to the street! And a continental breakfast with up to three cereals fresh from the screw tap. Regular Mini-Wheats only. Never frosted. Never with the frost."