Kimbo Slice's Son Baby Slice Picked Up Record-Breaking Victory at Bellator 197

For Kevin "Baby Slice" Ferguson Jr., competing as a professional mixed martial artist must come with a bevy of emotions.

His father, Kimbo Slice, would become one of the most iconic fighters in the history of the sport before his untimely death in 2016 at just 42 years of age.

At the same time, the son can carry his father's spirit with him into the cage.

On Friday the 13th at Bellator 197 at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, Baby Slice won in dominant fashion—just not in the way most might expect given his father's proclivity for knocking his opponents out cold.

Ferguson Jr. broke the record for the fastest submission in Bellator MMA's history—just 34 seconds into the first round.

While the jury is still out on just how good of a fighter Ferguson Jr. might blossom into, seeing him follow in his father's footsteps is something you can't help but smile about. Ferguson Jr. was all smiles at the post-fight presser, which you can watch here.