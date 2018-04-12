Bryce Harper Signs Hair, Beard Product Endorsement Deal with Blind Barber

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper has signed an endorsement deal with Blind Barber, "a network of six barbershops where customers can get a cut, have a drink and buy one of the brand's variety of hair care products for retail," according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

As a part of the deal, Harper will receive an equity stake in the company and will "help create and sell" the company's hair styling clay, beard balm and dry shampoo.

Harper's hair went viral after his brother Bryan shared a video of the Nationals star's supposed grooming routine Wednesday.

"Now that we have him, we'd like to get the conversation away from free agency and get back to his hair," Jeff Laub, one of the company's owners, jokingly told Rovell.