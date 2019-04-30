Vince Carter Says He Will Return for 22nd NBA Season; Future with Hawks Unclear

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The era of Vinsanity may be nearing an end, but it's not over yet.

Vince Carter announced his intentions to return for a 22nd NBA season on the latest episode of the Winging It podcast, (h/t the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore): "I'm coming back."



After signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks last summer, he can explore his options this offseason. A return to Atlanta is under consideration, though.

"I would like to," Carter added. "We'll see what happens."

After previously writing in a diary entry with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in April 2018 that he was "90 percent" sure he would call it quits after 2018-19, he mentioned on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption in March that he may have one more year in him:

Now it's official.

After being drafted fifth overall in 1998 by the Golden State Warriors and subsequently traded, the North Carolina product spent the first six-plus years of his likely Hall of Fame career with the Toronto Raptors. He played the next four-plus seasons with the New Jersey Nets before bouncing around the league during the latter half of his career.

Carter signed with the Atlanta Hawks last offseason while making it clear he had no interest in chasing rings. The 42-year-old averaged 7.4 points on 41.9 percent shooting in 17.5 minutes while making 76 appearances this past season.

He has suited up for eight organizations.

The eight-time All-Star ended 2018-19 in 23rd place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 25,430 career points.

Of course, with his return to basketball confirmed, many will wonder if he'll finally go back to Toronto. He made headlines in 2017 by saying, per the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat: "It'll happen one day. It's supposed to happen."

Regardless of the uniform he'll wear, fans will be treated to at least one more year of Vinsanity.