Shohei Ohtani Rookie Card Sells for $6,725 as His Memorabilia Market Soars

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 09: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in the dugout during play against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 9, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani has started his rookie season on fire, and the sports memorabilia world has taken notice.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, an autographed Topps rookie card of Ohtani sold for $6,725 on Monday.

"His autographed cards have tripled or quadrupled in the last two to three weeks," said Rick Probstein, whose company was the one to sell the card on eBay, per Rovell.

The soaring market comes after Ohtani posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in his first 13 innings as an MLB pitcher and took a perfect game into the seventh inning of his last start, against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

That alone would be noteworthy, but he has served as a dangerous designated hitter on days he is not pitching, boasting a slash line of .389/.421/.889 with three home runs and seven RBI in 18 at-bats across four games.

If he continues his torrid pace, that $6,725 price tag will likely grow.

Related

    $223M Red Sox Proving Roster Is Worth Every Penny

    MLB logo
    MLB

    $223M Red Sox Proving Roster Is Worth Every Penny

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Sizzling Angels Rout Rangers Behind 18-Hit Attack

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Sizzling Angels Rout Rangers Behind 18-Hit Attack

    Jeff Fletcher
    via Orange County Register

    Mets Off to Best 10-Game Start in Franchise History

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mets Off to Best 10-Game Start in Franchise History

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Mookie Betts, Chris Sale Shine in Red Sox 14-1 Rout of Yankees

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mookie Betts, Chris Sale Shine in Red Sox 14-1 Rout of Yankees

    masslive.com
    via masslive.com