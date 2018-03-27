Report: LiAngelo Ball Declares for 2018 NBA Draft; Played with LaMelo Overseas

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball declared for the 2018 NBA draft Tuesday, according to Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Charania noted Ball has already submitted early-entry paperwork with the NBA.

After leaving UCLA in December, Ball played alongside his younger brother, LaMelo Ball, for Vytautas Prienu this season in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

After UCLA suspended him because of a shoplifting incident in China, Ball signed with Vytautas in January.

His stay in Lithuania has been productive, as Ball is averaging a league-leading 15.7 points per game while shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc, according to Charania.

The 19-year-old Ball reportedly plans to take part in May's Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in an effort to impress NBA talent evaluators.

The 6'5" Ball was rated by 247Sports as a 3-star prospect coming out of high school, and he was ranked as the No. 226 overall player and No. 50 shooting guard in the 2017 class.

Ball will look to follow in the NBA footsteps of his older brother, Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In December, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported LiAngelo had "no chance" at being selected in the 2018 NBA draft.