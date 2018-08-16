Eagles' Nick Foles Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Patriots; Will Undergo Tests

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of Thursday night's preseason contest against the New England Patriots and did not return.

While Foles said he felt "pretty good" after the game, he will have tests on his shoulder Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was 3-of-9 in the game for 44 yards and had a fumble recovered and returned for a defensive score.

Foles, 29, took over as the team's starting quarterback last season during Week 14 against the St. Louis Rams after Carson Wentz tore his ACL, ending his season. Foles led the Eagles to a win in that contest and their next two games, clinching home-field advantage through the NFC postseason in the process, though he struggled against the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

Foles was excellent in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, however, going 49-of-63 for 598 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. That set up a meeting with the New England Patriots, a rematch of the 2004 Super Bowl, won by New England.

Foles led the Eagles to a victory, winning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

The veteran quarterback started his career with the Eagles in 2012 after the team selected him in the third round, with current Eagles head coach Doug Pederson serving as the quarterbacks coach at the time. He ascended to the starting position in 2013 and was superb under former head coach Chip Kelly, throwing for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He couldn't sustain that success, however, struggling in 2014. The Eagles then traded him to the St. Louis Rams for Sam Bradford before the 2015 season.

His struggles continued in St. Louis, where he appeared in just 11 games, throwing for 2,052 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2016 season, serving as Alex Smith's backup, before signing a two-year deal with the Eagles ahead of the 2017 campaign.

If Foles' injury is serious, it could put the Eagles in a precarious position. Wentz is expected to return at some point, but it's unclear if he'll be good to go by the season opener. If neither Foles nor Wentz is available, Nate Sudfeld would be the next in line at quarterback, with Christian Hackenberg also a possibility.