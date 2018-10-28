Ty Lue Reportedly to Be Fired as Cavaliers Head Coach After 3 Seasons

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly be cut short.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cavaliers will fire Lue after an 0-6 start to the regular season. Charania added that Cavaliers players were informed of the decision to move on from Lue, while Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Larry Drew would be promoted to interim head coach.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Cavaliers veterans were "pissed" about the decision.

Lue finished his two-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland with a .607 winning percentage and a 41-20 record in the playoffs.

He took over as Cleveland's head coach after David Blatt was fired midway through the 2015-16 season and helped lead the franchise to its first title with a dramatic 3-1 NBA Finals comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

The front office subsequently rewarded Lue with a five-year, $35 million contract extension, and the Cavaliers went 51-31 en route to their third straight Eastern Conference title.

The Warriors, however, exacted revenge in a tidy five-game Finals and reclaimed their throne as NBA champions in 2016-17 before repeating with a sweep of the Cavs in 2017-18.

Beyond the disappointing ending, last season proved trying for Lue on a personal level.

He took a leave of absence in March to address health concerns and returned in early April following a few weeks of treatment.

Questions understandably swirled regarding Lue's ability to continue to coach the Cavs, but he reiterated after the Finals that he intended to return.

"Yeah, I do," Lue said when asked if he planned to be back, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "I had some tough problems going on throughout the course of the season, and ... I probably could have folded myself, but I wasn't going to do that."

The dynamic of the Cavaliers also changed this offseason, when LeBron James left in free agency to join the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cavs with a younger, less proven roster.

The team has struggled to find its identity, and the front office will split from Lue amid the team's winless start.