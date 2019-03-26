Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Stretchered Off After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was stretchered off during Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after falling awkwardly to the floor and suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

His Blazers teammates turned away immediately after seeing the manner in which Nurkic landed, according to Royce Young of ESPN.com.

Multiple NBA players were quick to offer their condolences for the Blazers big man:

Injuries have been an ongoing problem for Nurkic throughout his NBA career, though last season was an exception. The 24-year-old did appear in a career-high 79 games in 2017-18, his first time surpassing the 65-game mark in four NBA seasons.

Nurkic has been an essential piece of the Blazers' starting lineup since being acquired in a trade with the Denver Nuggets in February 2017. His 14.3 points per game last season ranked third on the team, and he led the team with nine rebounds per game.

So far in 2018-19, Nurkic has been healthy and ranks third on the Blazers with 15.4 points per game and is their leading rebounder at 10.3 per contest.

With Nurkic on the shelf for the time being, Blazers head coach Terry Stotts can increase the minutes of second-year center Zach Collins as they look to secure a playoff berth in the Western Conference.