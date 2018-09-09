Aaron Rodgers Returns After Being Carted off with Knee Injury vs. Bears

Don Wright/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a knee injury during Sunday's season-opening game against the Chicago Bears and was carted off the field, per Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times, but he returned to the field on his team's first possession of the second half.

His return came after Green Bay announced he was questionable to return with the knee setback despite being carted off.

It looked as if the Packers would be forced to play without Rodgers again following this setback after their postseason chances last year were torpedoed by the broken collarbone he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay struggled to find ways to win with Brett Hundley under center, which was no surprise considering it was a nearly impossible task to replicate one of the best quarterbacks in recent league history.

Rodgers is a two-time league MVP, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with six seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards on his resume, including 2016 when he tallied 4,428 to go with 40 touchdown throws and just seven interceptions.

The Packers won't be able to turn toward Hundley again after he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in August. But they do now have DeShone Kizer, who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns via trade this past offseason, if Rodgers isn't able to go again in the future.