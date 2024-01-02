Cowboys Rumors: La'el Collins to Have Workout, Could Sign Practice Squad Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Free-agent offensive tackle La'el Collins reportedly could be on the verge of a return to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Collins is set to work out for the Cowboys on Tuesday, and if he passes his physical, the Cowboys could sign him to their practice squad and allow him to "work his way into football shape."

Collins, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Dallas, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals in September and has not appeared in a game this season.

Dallas originally signed Collins as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015, and he quickly established himself as a key part of the offensive line, starting 11 of the 12 games he appeared in as a rookie.

Overall, Collins made 71 starts and played in 74 games for the Cowboys over six seasons, and along with Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Co., he was part of an O-line that was considered one of the best in football.

Collins was so effective that he signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension in 2019, but injuries cost him the entire 2020 campaign, and he was suspended five games in 2021 for missing multiple drug tests and allegedly trying to bribe the collector.

Dallas released Collins prior to the 2022 season, and he subsequently signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bengals.

Collins started 15 games for the Bengals last season, but he missed the playoffs after tearing his ACL late in the year.

Since he was not healthy enough to play at the start of the 2023 season, Collins was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, however, he was then released in September.

ESPN's Field Yates reported last week that Collins worked out for the Buffalo Bills, although it didn't immediately lead to a contract.

The Cowboys are potentially in need of some offensive line depth, as starting left guard Tyler Smith tore his plantar fascia in Week 17 and is questionable to play in the regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, Tyron Smith and Martin have both missed some time this season, and Dallas could use another fallback option.