Report: Sam Howell Expected to Start for Commanders vs. 49ers After Brissett's Injury

Sam Howell is reportedly expected to be back under center this week for the Washington Commanders.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Jacoby Brissett would start in place of Howell, but after Brissett was sidelined due to an aggravated hamstring injury, Howell is expected to remain the starter, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.

In each of the last two games, Howell was pulled for Brissett amid shaky performances. In both of those games, Brissett rallied the Commanders and nearly completed comebacks.

After Howell's struggles, Brissett got the nod to start against the San Francisco 49ers, but his injury will keep him sidelined.

