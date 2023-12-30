X

NFL

    Report: Sam Howell Expected to Start for Commanders vs. 49ers After Brissett's Injury

    Andrew PetersDecember 30, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 24: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Sam Howell is reportedly expected to be back under center this week for the Washington Commanders.

    Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Jacoby Brissett would start in place of Howell, but after Brissett was sidelined due to an aggravated hamstring injury, Howell is expected to remain the starter, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.

    In each of the last two games, Howell was pulled for Brissett amid shaky performances. In both of those games, Brissett rallied the Commanders and nearly completed comebacks.

    After Howell's struggles, Brissett got the nod to start against the San Francisco 49ers, but his injury will keep him sidelined.

