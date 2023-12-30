Jalen Kitna Commits to Trent Dilfer, UAB After Plea Deal in Child Pornography Case

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna will join Trent Dilfer and the UAB Blazers in 2024 after reaching a plea deal in his child pornography case, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

"I acknowledge that I made naive decisions that I deeply regret and have since learned from," Kitna said in a statement to ESPN. "As a result, I took responsibility by pleading no-contest to second-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges related to those decisions."

He added: "However, I firmly believe that UAB is the perfect fit for me. I consider myself fortunate to be in Birmingham, surrounded by an incredible support system, having found a church family, and being able to take advantage of the numerous resources offered by the university."

Dilfer also said in a statement to ESPN that the program did "extensive due diligence" when reviewing Kitna's application and interest in suiting up for the football program:

"Initial headlines can be hard to get past, even if they don't hold up to the scrutiny of the legal process over time. UAB and the Department of Athletics have performed extensive due diligence, and I have personally looked at the facts of this case and the thorough investigation, and I've had candid conversations with Jalen and his parents. I firmly believe Jalen learned valuable lessons and will carry himself well and show great character as a member of our community. Otherwise, he would not be at UAB."

Kitna was dismissed from Florida's football program after being arrested on five felony child pornography charges in November 2022. He was accused of sharing images of young girls being sexually abused on social media and investigators also found photos of underage girls in the shower on his phone.

As part of a plea deal, Kitna pleaded guilty in July to two counts of disorderly conduct. In exchange, he had his child pornography charges dropped and did not have to register as a sex offender.

Kitna was also ordered to serve six months' probation as part of the plea deal. He entered the transfer portal in July after agreeing to the deal.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, initially committed to Florida as a three-star prospect out of high school. He was the team's backup before being dismissed and threw for 181 yards and one touchdown during his time in Florida.