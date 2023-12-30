Colts TE Drew Ogletree Placed on Commissioner Exempt List After Battery Arrest

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was placed on the commissioner exempt list Saturday, following his arrest on domestic battery charges Friday, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

Ogletree was arrested Friday, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson.

Ogletree turned himself into the Hendricks County Jail in Indiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. He was booked at 3:42 p.m. Friday and not given bond, according to jail records.

He was charged with "domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old," as well as "domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury," according to Indiana case records.

Both are level 6 felony charges, per Holder.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," the Colts said in a statement. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The arrest occurred after police officers were dispatched to a home Tuesday in order to address a "domestic disturbance" between Ogletree and a woman, according to a police affidavit described by Holder.

"The woman told police that Ogletree 'body slammed' her to the ground during an argument,'" Holder wrote. "An ambulance was called and the woman was transported to the hospital, police said."

The police also said Ogletree's son was in the residence at the time of the alleged incident, per Holder.

The Colts do not expect Ogletree to be active for Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to A to Z Sports' Destin Adams.

Ogletree was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Youngstown State University. He is in the second season of a four-year contract.