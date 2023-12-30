Colts TE Drew Ogletree Arrested on Felony Domestic Battery Charges

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic battery charges, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson.

Ogletree was charged with "domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old," as well as "domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury," according to Indiana case records.

He was booked at 3:42 p.m. on Friday and not given bond, according to jail records.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," the Colts said in a statement. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Colts do not expect Ogletree to be active for Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to A to Z Sports' Destin Adams.

Ogletree was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Youngstown State University. He is in the season year of a four-year contract.