    LIV Golf's Harold Varner III Arrested for DWI; Blood Alcohol Content Was .16

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2023

    DORAL, FL - OCTOBER 22: Harold Varner 111 of RangeGoats GC during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami on October 22, 2023, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    LIV Golf player Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night in Charlotte for driving while impaired.

    According to WBTV, court records show that Varner registered a .16 blood-alcohol level on the breathalyzer test after he was pulled over, which is twice the legal limit.

    Varner, who had his bond set at $500 when he was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail at about 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, later posted bond and was released from custody.

