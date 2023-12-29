LIV Golf's Harold Varner III Arrested for DWI; Blood Alcohol Content Was .16

Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LIV Golf player Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night in Charlotte for driving while impaired.

According to WBTV, court records show that Varner registered a .16 blood-alcohol level on the breathalyzer test after he was pulled over, which is twice the legal limit.

Varner, who had his bond set at $500 when he was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail at about 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, later posted bond and was released from custody.