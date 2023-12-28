Bills' Von Miller Says Allegations He Assaulted Pregnant Girlfriend Are '100% False'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his first time speaking with members of the media since his November arrest, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller said Thursday that allegations he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend are "100 percent false."

"It's overblown," Miller said, per Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino. "I've got the right people on the job. You just keep pushing. I know who I am. I know my character. I know what type of person that I am."

"Never in any of my relationships that I've been in, never in my current relationship with my girlfriend, did any of those things happen."

Miller, 34, turned himself into police in Glenn Heights, Texas on Nov. 30 after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

According to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez and Ryan Osborne, Miller was accused of pushing his girlfriend, grabbing her neck and pulling her hair during a Nov. 29 argument over upcoming travel plans.

Miller's girlfriend called the police, who found "injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck" among other bruises on her person, according to a police report obtained by Lopez and Osborne.

The two had been in a relationship for seven years and already had children together, according to the warrant, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. The warrant also stated that the woman was six weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged assault.

"All of it is incorrect... all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue," Miller said, via Getzenberg. "The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way. ... Everything else is untrue."

Miller is facing a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which could lead to between two to 10 years in prison as well as a $10,000 fine, according to the Associated Press. Dallas prosecutors have not provided updates on the case since Miller's arrest, per the AP.