Cowboys' Rashaan Evans Released 1 Day After Arrest for Alleged Marijuana Possession

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys waived veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans on Wednesday.

In discussing the move, head coach Mike McCarthy cited the benefits from activating offensive tackle Matt Waletzko from injured reserve, with Waletzko taking Evans' spot on the roster.

"We'll answer that at the end of the week. I think that's important to be answered then," McCarthy said. "These are roster moves, and they're tough moves. It's a bit of a catch-22. We're a healthy football team, and we hope that it stays that way.

"But when you get down to this time of year, you start to project, particularly with young players; this is why you have to make tough decisions like this. So, this really stems from being healthy. Also the tackle position and we felt the depth with Wally would be beneficial."

The move also comes a day after Evans was arrested in Frisco, Texas, for marijuana possession, per the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Evans started all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons and had a team- and career-high 159 tackles in 2022.

However, he could only get signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad in September and was promptly released days later. The 2018 first-round pick joined Dallas' practice squad in October and was activated in November after Leighton Vander Esch suffered a season-ending injury.

Evans' usage steadily waned throughout his Cowboys tenure. He didn't have a single snap on defense in two of their last three games.