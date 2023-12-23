Yuki Matsui, Padres Agree to Reported 5-year, $28M Contract in Free Agency

Yuki Matsui, Padres Agree to Reported 5-year, $28M Contract in Free AgencyDecember 23, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't the only Southern California team attracting top talent from Nippon Professional Baseball.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that relief pitcher Yuki Matsui had agreed to a five-year, $28 million contract with the San Diego Padres, who later confirmed the deal on X. The deal includes opt-outs after the third and fourth seasons and also has an injury clause that could turn the fifth year into a club option, per Passan.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The 28-year-old southpaw spent his time in the NPB with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, where he earned a 2.40 ERA in 10 seasons with the club.