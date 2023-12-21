2 Men Charged in Connection with Death of Fan at Patriots vs. Dolphins Game

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Two men from Rhode Island are facing charges related to the death of a New England Patriots fan at a game earlier this season.

According to ESPN, John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, Rhode Island, were charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct earlier this month for their altercation at Gillette Stadium with 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Investigators determined that the two men punched Mooney during the incident at the Sept. 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. Mooney was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Criminal complaints were filed this month that said both Vieira and Mitchell "did assault and beat Dale Mooney."

Preliminary results from the chief medical examiner identified "a medical issue" with Mooney but didn't determine the cause and manner of his death. Per ESPN, further testing was done and the final results delivered to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office ruled the manner of death a homicide. The cause was determined to be "probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation."

However, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday that a review of the available evidence failed to establish a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide in Mooney's death. The evidence included the autopsy results and multiple angles of video capturing the altercation.

"We thank the members of the public who made their private videos of the altercation available for our review, and the investigators at the Foxborough Police Department, for their help in establishing a clear picture of these tragic events," Morrissey said.

Vieira is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 19, while Mitchell is due in court a week later on Jan. 26.