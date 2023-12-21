Alabama OL Elijah Pritchett Arrested, Charged With Knowingly Spreading STD

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Police Department on Wednesday night.

Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to Nick Alvarez of AL.com that Pritchett was charged with knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease.

Stephen Dethrage and Wyatt Fulton of the Tuscaloosa Thread were the first to report Pritchett's arrest.

Alvarez noted a warrant was issued for Pritchett's arrest under the state code after a report was filed against him on Dec. 13.

"Any person afflicted with a sexually transmitted disease who shall knowingly transmit, or assume the risk of transmitting, or do any act which will probably or likely transmit such disease to another person," the code states (h/t Alvarez).

The charge is a Class C misdemeanor that carries a penalty of three months in jail and a fine of up to $500. He was released from custody on Wednesday after posting $500 bond.

Alvarez noted a request for comment from an Alabama spokesperson wasn't immediately responded to.

Pritchett is in his second season with the Crimson Tide. He was a 5-star recruit in the 2022 class coming out of Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia.

After redshirting as a freshman, Pritchett has played in all 13 games so far this season. He's primarily played left tackle with the offense, while also seeing snaps on special teams. He planned to enter the transfer portal before changing his mind.