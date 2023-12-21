NFL Rumors: Lions OC Ben Johnson Seeking $15M Per Year in HC Contract

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

It will reportedly be quite costly for whichever team wants to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as a head coach next season.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, some owners around the NFL were told Johnson will ask for approximately $15 million per year for a head-coaching contract.

It may be quite the ask for someone who has never been a head coach in the NFL, but Johnson figures to have plenty of leverage. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in November there is belief around the league he will be "the most coveted candidate in this hiring cycle."

Johnson interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts last offseason but decided to return to Detroit as the offensive coordinator.

That decision has been a welcome one for the Lions, who lead the NFC North at 10-4 with an offense that is third in the league in yards and fifth in the league in points. Detroit finished fourth in the league in yards and fifth in points last season, which was Johnson's first as the offensive coordinator.

Prior to becoming the offensive coordinator, he was with the Miami Dolphins for seven seasons from 2012 through 2018. He was an offensive quality control coach for the Lions in 2019 and then coached the tight ends for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Detroit's offense has clicked throughout the season with playmakers such as Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. A team in need of an offensive boost could do far worse than hiring Johnson heading into the 2024 campaign.

For now, though, his focus will be on attempting to help the Lions win their first playoff game since the 1991 season.