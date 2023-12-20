Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Charged by NCAA for Withholding Info in 2020 Probe

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NCAA sent Michigan and head football coach Jim Harbaugh a notice of allegations regarding previous recruiting violations that are unrelated to the ongoing investigation into the program's sign-stealing scandal.

According to Austin Meek and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the NCAA issued a Level I violation against Harbaugh for "allegedly providing false or misleading information in an investigation into recruiting infractions during the COVID-19 dead period."

What's more, there were four Level II charges included in the notice related to "impermissible contact with recruits and analysts performing coaching duties."

Those Level II violations are considered less serious, and Meek and Auerbach noted Michigan and the NCAA already addressed some of them through a negotiated resolution. Harbaugh was suspended for three games to start the season, although there was no resolution regarding the Level I charge.

That wasn't the only suspension for the head coach during the 2023 campaign, as he was also suspended by the Big Ten for the final three contests of the regular season because of the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.

Former staffer Connor Stalions resigned and linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired as part of the fallout of that scandal.

As for the latest notice of allegations, Michigan has 90 days to formally respond. After that, there could be an infractions hearing in 2024 and eventual penalties for either Harbaugh or the program as a whole.

The timeline suggests this situation will be resolved before the NCAA's investigation into the sign-stealing one, but the Wolverines could be facing serious repercussions down the line with both looming over the program.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted Harbaugh may be seen as a repeat violator when the NCAA does start to hand out penalties.

Along those lines, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported in November that the head coach may be suspended "for the bulk of the 2024 season" as well.