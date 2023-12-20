X

    Jermell Charlo Arrested on Misdemeanor Assault Charge; Mugshot Released

    Erin WalshDecember 20, 2023

    Jermell Charlo celebrates after defeating Jorge Cota, of Mexico, in a junior middleweight boxing match Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    Former WBC light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo was arrested Saturday in Texas on a charge of misdemeanor assault, according to Michael Benson of talkSPORT.com.

    Charlo has since been released and details of the alleged incident have not been made public.

    However, Alex Raskin of The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Charlo allegedly assaulted a family member, resulting in bodily harm.

    Charlo, who is 35-2-1 with 19 knockouts, is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after he agreed to move up two weight classes to challenge the Mexican boxer for his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO championships at 168 pounds.

    Alvarez knocked down Charlo in the seventh round of that bout and won via unanimous decision, 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109.

    The 33-year-old was stripped of his WBO junior middleweight title once he got in the ring with Alvarez, and after what was an uncompetitive match, he revealed he would be returning to 154 pounds.

    Charlo also vacated his IBF junior middleweight title last month ahead of a scheduled purse bid for a fight against Bakhram Murtazaliev. He still owns the WBA and WBC titles at 154 pounds.

    Charlo's only other career loss came to former WBC lightweight champion Tony Harrison in 2018.