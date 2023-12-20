Ex-G Leaguer Chance Comanche Confessed to Strangling Murder Victim, Burying Body

AP Photo/John Locher

Ex-NBA G League center Chance Comanche admitted to having a role in the death of Marayna Rodgers, according to C.C. McCandless of FOX5 in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday it had taken Comanche and Sakari Harnden into custody for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Rodgers.

McCandless provided more details that were revealed in police documents: "According to Harnden's arrest report, the two suspects began planning the murder of Rodgers at the end of November and eventually acted on their reported plot when Comanche's team played in Las Vegas."

Authorities said Comanche and Harnden initially intended to have a third party ultimately murder Rodgers.

"He admitted that they were unable to get anyone to help with the murder, so they crafted their own plan, which included Comanche posing as a 'trick' to schedule a meeting with the victim 'under the direction' of Harnden," McCandless reported. "As part of the scheme, Comanche told Rodgers that he was into 'kinky sex' and wanted to tie both women up in the car."

Comanche reportedly confessed to placing an HDMI cord around Rodgers' neck and "strangling Marayna for approximately 10 seconds with the cord." While he stopped when the woman was having a hard time breathing, Harnden proceeded to strangle her again.

Comanche told police he and Harnden left Rodgers' body in Henderson, Nevada, and intentionally attempted to remove any traces of their presence or her location, per McCandless.

Comanche and Harnden were initially charged with kidnapping, and authorities added a murder charge after Rodgers' remains were found.