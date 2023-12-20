Cavaliers Rumors: Ricky Rubio Trade Eyed Ahead of 2024 NBA Deadline amid Hiatus

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Cleveland Cavaliers top priority appears to be moving the contract of point guard Ricky Rubio.

Cleveland is 15-12 and currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. While this is a pretty solid place to be in, injuries to Evan Mobley and Darius Garland cloud the immediate future.

This is a spot where Rubio could really help out, but he is also currently unavailable after announcing in August that he was pausing his career to focus on his mental health.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Cleveland would like to utilize his salary slot to improve the team, and solving that situation will precede any other additions.

"With seven weeks remaining before the league's Feb. 8 buzzer, the only true trade development about the Cavaliers is the team's attempts to find a partner that will take Ricky Rubio's contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports," Fischer wrote. "So that next front office can work on a buyout of the veteran point guard's two seasons and $12.5 million remaining on the three-year contract Rubio signed to return to the Cavaliers last July."

Rubio signed a three-year, $18.4 million deal with the Cavaliers in July 2022 and is signed through the 2024-25 season. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 33 games in 2022-23 as he returned from a torn ACL and was set to play a reserve role behind Garland this season.

With Garland out at least four weeks after jaw surgery, finding a solid replacement will be necessary. Maximizing success while star guard Donovan Mitchell is still with the franchise is also of major importance, as he is set to hit free agency in 2025 and will presumably have a lengthy list of suitors.