Former Giants RB Derrick Ward Arrested, Allegedly Committed Multiple Robberies

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward was arrested after allegedly committing several robberies in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported police say Ward used "force and fear" to rob businesses but did not brandish a gun. He is in jail facing a $250,000 bond.

The 43-year-old played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans over an eight-year NFL career. His career peaked in 2008, as he rushed for 1,025 yards and two touchdowns with the Giants.

Ward was also part of New York's Super Bowl XLII-winning team.

This is not the first time Ward has been accused of acts of malfeasance. Friends took to social media in 2017 to accuse Ward of scamming them out of money.