Pizzeria Cancels Tommy DeVito's Appearance After Sean Stellato Increases Fee to $20K

As Fat Joe once opined, yesterday's price is not today's price.

Consiglio's Old Fashioned, a pizzeria in New Jersey, said an appearance by New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was canceled because DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, raised his appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000.

"We are a small family run business & decided $20,000 was a bit steep for 2 hours," the restaurant said. "Apologies to anyone who had already purchased a ticket."

Speaking to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, Stellato contended nothing about the appearance fee had been formalized.

"It's a shame that the restaurant promoted that they would have Tommy when we didn't have a signed contract," the agent said. "We didn't raise the price because nothing was ever agreed to."

But that wasn't the last word from Consiglio's on the matter:

The time in the spotlight can be fleeting for a player such as DeVito. He and Stellato are incentivized to milk the "Tommy Cutlets" wave for all it's worth because things may never be this good again.

The high may already be receding after DeVito went 20-of-34 for 177 yards in a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was his third straight start with fewer than 200 passing yards.