Hornets' Miles Bridges Out vs. Raptors; Reportedly Denied Entry into Canada

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges will be out for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but it's not because of an injury.

While the team announced that he would miss the game for "personal reasons," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bridges was denied entry to Canada on Sunday and the decision is unlikely to be reversed in time for him to play on Monday.

