Hornets' Miles Bridges Out vs. Raptors; Reportedly Denied Entry into Canada

Hornets' Miles Bridges Out vs. Raptors; Reportedly Denied Entry into CanadaDecember 18, 2023
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges will be out for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but it's not because of an injury.
While the team announced that he would miss the game for "personal reasons," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bridges was denied entry to Canada on Sunday and the decision is unlikely to be reversed in time for him to play on Monday.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
