    Hornets' Miles Bridges Out vs. Raptors; Reportedly Denied Entry into Canada

    Doric SamDecember 18, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges will be out for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but it's not because of an injury.

    While the team announced that he would miss the game for "personal reasons," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bridges was denied entry to Canada on Sunday and the decision is unlikely to be reversed in time for him to play on Monday.

