Steelers Bench Mitchell Trubisky; Rudolph to Be QB1 vs. Bengals If Pickett Can't Play

Steelers Bench Mitchell Trubisky; Rudolph to Be QB1 vs. Bengals If Pickett Can't PlayDecember 18, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named Mason Rudolph as the starter on Monday for the team's crucial Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mitchell Trubisky had taken over as the starting quarterback after Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury in Week 13. The Steelers, in the process, lost three straight games.
