    49ers' Brock Purdy: 'I Think' Christian McCaffrey Should Be 2023-24 NFL MVP

    Andrew PetersDecember 18, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    Brock Purdy has made his pick for MVP, and it isn't himself.

    The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes his teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey should take home the award.

    "I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy said after the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us. Runs the ball well, catches the ball, he does everything. In my eyes, that's the MVP."

    Omar Ruiz @OmarDRuiz

    "I think Christian should be MVP" - Brock Purdy. I asked Purdy to make a case for Christian McCaffrey, his answer on that👇🏽plus Purdy's thoughts on his own candidacy. <a href="https://t.co/RajTiGtzzy">pic.twitter.com/RajTiGtzzy</a>

    McCaffrey is having a huge season in his second year with the 49ers. He's rushed for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

    On Sunday, McCaffrey picked up 115 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as 72 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in the air. The win gave the 49ers a second-straight NFC West title.

    Purdy might be the betting favorite for the MVP, but he believes it should be his teammate.

