49ers' Brock Purdy: 'I Think' Christian McCaffrey Should Be 2023-24 NFL MVP

Brock Purdy has made his pick for MVP, and it isn't himself.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes his teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey should take home the award.

"I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy said after the 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us. Runs the ball well, catches the ball, he does everything. In my eyes, that's the MVP."

McCaffrey is having a huge season in his second year with the 49ers. He's rushed for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

On Sunday, McCaffrey picked up 115 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as 72 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in the air. The win gave the 49ers a second-straight NFC West title.

Purdy might be the betting favorite for the MVP, but he believes it should be his teammate.

