    G League's Chance Comanche Faces Murder Charge After Woman's Remains Found in Nevada

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 24: Chance Comanche #12 of the Stockton Kings shoots a foul shot against the Mexico City Capitanes on March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The G League's Chance Comanche and his girlfriend are facing open murder charges after the body of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers was found in the desert near Henderson, Nevada, according to Vanessa Murphy of 8 News Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Chris Haynes of B/R and TNT.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Human remains of Marayna Rodgers were found in the desert of Henderson, Nevada. Former Kings G-League player Chance Commanche and girlfriend Sakari Harden are being charged with kidnapping and murder. <a href="https://t.co/A7JG14b3gL">pic.twitter.com/A7JG14b3gL</a>

    Comanche was originally arrested by FBI agents on Friday and charged with first-degree felony kidnapping.

    The 27-year-old, who played for the Stockton Kings before he was released following his arrest, was suspected in the disappearance of Rodgers, who was last seen in Las Vegas on Dec. 6. The Kings played in Henderson, Nevada the night before, which is about 20 minutes from Vegas.

    Sakari Harnden, 19, also was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping in the case and now faces a murder charge.

    According to Murphy, "Police learned that Rodgers was out with friends on Dec. 5 and had a pre-arranged meeting with Harnden, who would bring her boyfriend, according to a news release. Detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Comanche and Harnden, police said."

    Rodgers had been in Las Vegas on a trip with friends. Per Murphy's report, "Loved ones told the 8 News Now Investigators that Rodgers had a good job and she would never leave her family back home in Washington state or abandon her dogs she had taken with her to Las Vegas."

    G League's Chance Comanche Faces Murder Charge After Woman's Remains Found in Nevada
    Comanche played for the Arizona Wildcats in college and went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft. He's since bounced between the G-League and other leagues around the United States and Europe, though he appeared in one game for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season.