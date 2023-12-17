G League's Chance Comanche Arrested on Felony Charge Linked to Missing Woman

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The G League's Chance Comanche was arrested by FBI agents on Friday and charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, according to Vanessa Murphy of 8 News Now.

The 27-year-old, who played for the Stockton Kings before he was released following his arrest, is suspected in the disappearance of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. She was last seen in Las Vegas on Dec. 6. The Kings played in Henderson, Nevada the night before, which is about 20 minutes from Vegas.

Sakari Harnden, 19, also was charged with first-degree kidnapping in the case.

According to Murphy, Rodgers had been in Las Vegas on a trip with friends. Per that report, "Loved ones told the 8 News Now Investigators that Rodgers had a good job and she would never leave her family back home in Washington state or abandon her dogs she had taken with her to Las Vegas."

The complaint against Harnden alleges that she "held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm."