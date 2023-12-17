Jets' Zach Wilson Out vs. Dolphins with Head Injury; Not in Concussion Protocol

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced quarterback Zach Wilson is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson has not been diagnosed with a concussion and is not in concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Trevor Siemian replaced Wilson at quarterback in the second quarter. The CBS broadcast initially reported he had left due to dehydration.

Before his early exit, Wilson had recorded 26 yards and no touchdowns on 4-of-11 throwing as the Jets defense allowed five sacks.

The Jets trailed 24-0 at halftime.

