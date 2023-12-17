Eagles Rumors: Matt Patricia Replaces DC Sean Desai, Will Call Plays vs. Seahawks

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a change on the defensive side of the ball, moving defensive coordinator Sean Desai into the coaching box and handing the play-calling duties over to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, meanwhile, reported that Patricia had been promoted to defensive coordinator and Desai demoted, though he'll remain with the team in a different role.

