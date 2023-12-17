Eagles Rumors: Matt Patricia Replaces DC Sean Desai, Will Call Plays vs. Seahawks

Eagles Rumors: Matt Patricia Replaces DC Sean Desai, Will Call Plays vs. SeahawksDecember 17, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a change on the defensive side of the ball, moving defensive coordinator Sean Desai into the coaching box and handing the play-calling duties over to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, meanwhile, reported that Patricia had been promoted to defensive coordinator and Desai demoted, though he'll remain with the team in a different role.
Jay Glazer @JayGlazer
A little <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> scoopage today: Philly very quietly made a change at defensive coordinator this week moving out Sean Desai to another position and replacing him with Matt Patricia. Desai remains with the team in different capacity but Patricia now runs and calls the defense…
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
