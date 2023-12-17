X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Eagles Rumors: Matt Patricia Replaces DC Sean Desai, Will Call Plays vs. Seahawks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 16: Senior football advisor/offensive line Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks onto the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a change on the defensive side of the ball, moving defensive coordinator Sean Desai into the coaching box and handing the play-calling duties over to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, meanwhile, reported that Patricia had been promoted to defensive coordinator and Desai demoted, though he'll remain with the team in a different role.

    Jay Glazer @JayGlazer

    A little <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> scoopage today: Philly very quietly made a change at defensive coordinator this week moving out Sean Desai to another position and replacing him with Matt Patricia. Desai remains with the team in different capacity but Patricia now runs and calls the defense…

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.