    Suns' Bradley Beal Out vs. Knicks After Suffering Ankle Injury During Shot Attempt

    Julia StumbaughDecember 16, 2023

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns declared Bradley Beal out with a right ankle injury for the remainder of Friday night's game against the New York Knicks.

    Beal left the game in the first quarter after leaping up to a take a three-point shot and coming down on the heel of Knicks defender Donte DiVencenzo.

    Beal stayed to take a free throw before heading to the locker room.

    Beal had recorded six points and a rebound in five minutes before exiting the game.

    The former Washington Wizards star has averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through five games with the Suns.

