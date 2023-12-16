Suns' Bradley Beal Out vs. Knicks After Suffering Ankle Injury During Shot Attempt

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns declared Bradley Beal out with a right ankle injury for the remainder of Friday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Beal left the game in the first quarter after leaping up to a take a three-point shot and coming down on the heel of Knicks defender Donte DiVencenzo.

Beal stayed to take a free throw before heading to the locker room.

Beal had recorded six points and a rebound in five minutes before exiting the game.

The former Washington Wizards star has averaged 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds through five games with the Suns.

