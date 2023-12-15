Dwight Howard's Lawyers Allege Text Messages in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Were Doctored

Gene Wang/Getty Images

The attorneys for former NBA star Dwight Howard allege that some of the text messages submitted as evidence in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him were doctored, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

In a filing on Thursday, Howard's attorneys alleged "that key text messages were deleted and not part of the initial complaint filed" by the plaintiff, Stephen Harper. His attorneys also "alleged that a pull of the iMessage conversation between Harper and Howard revealed that some messages were doctored."

Thursday's filing, which includes screenshots of alleged text messages between Howard and Harper, states:

"In short, the totality of the text messages between Mr. Howard and Mr. Harper make it abundantly clear that Mr. Harper's claims are frivolous, that he was a willing participant in the events of July 19, 2021, and the early morning hours of July 20, 2021, and that the touching of his person had been invited by him.

"More importantly, the explicit messages not only show consent but also that Mr. Harper was initiating some of the sexual contact. Mr. Harper not only invited the initial experience, but tried to initiate a second encounter because the first was so enjoyable. As it is undisputed that Mr. Harper consented to the touching between him and Mr. Howard, Mr. Harper's claims necessarily fail, and Mr. Howard is entitled to summary judgment as the clear consent negates the essential element of intent and the claims of Assault, Battery, False Imprisonment, and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress fall like a house of cards."

Harper, who initially went to police in July 2022 with no charges filed, filed a civil lawsuit against Howard in July accusing him of sexual assault. Harper also accused Howard of "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and false imprisonment during the encounter, which occurred at the former NBA star's Georgia residence in July 2021.

Howard denied the allegations in October and asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming he and Harper engaged in "consensual sexual activity." He also denied causing any injury to Harper.