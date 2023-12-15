Kiper: Caleb Williams 'Cemented' at No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft Big Board over Harrison

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said on Thursday's First Draft that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is locked into place as the top player available

"Overall the last two year's he's been phenomenal," he said (4:59 mark). "So he's cemented at No. 1."

Williams didn't reach the heights of his 2022 season, when he won the Heisman Trophy. But he still threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions, a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Trojans.

Kiper's big board then had Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2, with UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Washington wideout Rome Odunze rounding out the top five.