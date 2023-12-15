X

    Kiper: Caleb Williams 'Cemented' at No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft Big Board over Harrison

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, December 15, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18, 2023: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) paces the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the team's 38-20 loss to UCLA at the LA Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said on Thursday's First Draft that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is locked into place as the top player available

    "Overall the last two year's he's been phenomenal," he said (4:59 mark). "So he's cemented at No. 1."

    Williams didn't reach the heights of his 2022 season, when he won the Heisman Trophy. But he still threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions, a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Trojans.

    Kiper's big board then had Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2, with UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Washington wideout Rome Odunze rounding out the top five.

    Kiper did add that 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels could potentially push Maye to be the second quarterback taken off the board. But it sounds like, at least for the moment, that Williams has established himself as the clear favorite to be the top overall selection.

