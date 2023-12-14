Amit Patel, Former Jaguars Employee, Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison After Guilty Plea

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Amit Patel, a former financial employee for the Jacksonville Jaguars, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction after allegedly stealing over $22 million from the NFL franchise, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

The 31-year-old is facing a fine of up to $500,000 and up to 30 years in prison.

According to that report, Patel "used his position as the sole overseer of the franchise's virtual credit card program" to make purchases that included "a condominium in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, a Tesla Model 3 sedan, cryptocurrency, chartering private jets, luxury hotel stays, a country club membership and luxury wristwatches."

His position overseeing the program also allowed him to cover up his lavish expenditures. He allegedly would duplicate or inflate legitimate expenses—or create entirely fictitious reports—and then use the money for personal use.

Patel said in court that he has a "gambling disorder" and David Purdum of ESPN reported Wednesday that the former Jags' employee was a "high-volume, high-stakes daily fantasy sports player" and played "under the username 'ParlayPicker' on FanDuel and DraftKings."

Per that report, he allegedly wagered over $500,000 on NFL, MLB, PGA Tour and UFC fantasy tournaments dating back to 2017.

"Mr. Patel did not use the Jaguars' VCC to fund his lifestyle, but in a horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses that utilized the Jaguars' VCC program," his lawyer, Alex King, said in a statement last week.

NFL and team employees are not permitted to gamble on any sport or participate in DFS.