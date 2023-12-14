Dodgers Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Can Opt Out of Contract If Walter, Friedman Lose Roles

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani appears to have an opt out in his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after all.

Ohtani can opt out of his record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers if either majority owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman lose their roles with the club, according to Beth Harris and Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

