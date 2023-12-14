X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Dodgers Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Can Opt Out of Contract If Walter, Friedman Lose Roles

    Erin WalshDecember 14, 2023

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after fouling off a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani appears to have an opt out in his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after all.

    Ohtani can opt out of his record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers if either majority owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman lose their roles with the club, according to Beth Harris and Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.