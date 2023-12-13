Report: Ex-Jags Employee Amit Patel Was 'Legendarily Bad' DFS Player amid Theft Case

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who is accused of stealing millions from the franchise reportedly had an avid sports betting hobby. Unfortunately, he wasn't very successful.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, Amit Patel "was a high-volume, high-stakes daily fantasy sports player known for racking up big losses."

Federal authorities alleged that Patel manipulated the Jaguars' virtual credit card (VCC) program to steal $22.2 million from the franchise to fund a luxurious lifestyle from 2019 until his termination in February of this year.

Purdum noted that "multiple sources" revealed Patel was playing daily fantasy sports on FanDuel and DraftKings under the name "ParlayPicker." Rotogrinders, a DFS and betting site that logs and tracks the results of individual players, found that ParlayPicker wagered nearly $500,000 on fantasy tournaments on the NFL, PGA Tour, UFC and MLB since 2017. Records showed that his total stakes wagered in fantasy tournaments peaked in 2021 and 2022.

However, "DFS players familiar with the ParlayPicker account" alleged that he regularly entered high-stakes three-man contests that Rotogrinders doesn't track, and those resulted in his biggest losses. Those contests "were against elite competition and had buy-ins upward of $24,000," per Purdum.

Patel's attorney Alex King said in a statement last week that his client's transgressions were not based on his desire to live in luxury, but instead were fueled by a gambling addiction.

"Mr. Patel did not use the Jaguars' VCC to fund his lifestyle, but in a horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses that utilized the Jaguars' VCC program," King said. The statement went on to add that "approximately 99% of the funds misappropriated from the Jaguars' VCC were gambling losses, almost all of which occurred" on FanDuel and DraftKings.

ParlayPicker eventually became known in DFS circles for his incredible losses because he "developed a reputation for loose play and rookie mistakes." DFS players told Purdum that he was seen submitting rosters that included players not in their teams' respective starting lineups, or not submitting lineups at all despite being in high-stakes contests.

As ParlayPicker increased his betting activity, word of his frequent mistakes spread throughout the DFS community, and players "made a point of seeking out contests against him." One DFS player told Purdum that they believe ParlayPicker is "the biggest loser ever on FanDuel," adding that he was "legendarily bad."

The last fantasy tournament wager by ParlayPicker tracked by Rotogrinders was DraftKings' world golf championship on July 6, which featured a $29,000 buy-in. ParlayPicker finished tied for 129th out of 150 finalists.