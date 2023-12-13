NFL Owners Approve 2024 Regular-Season Game in São Paulo, Brazil

NFL Owners Approve 2024 Regular-Season Game in São Paulo, BrazilDecember 13, 2023
NFL owners approved staging a game in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of the International Series in 2024.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added there could be as many as eight games played abroad by 2025.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The NFL has approved an international game in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena for 2024… plus there could be as many as eight international games in 2025. That's in addition to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> game. <br><br>Significant expansion. <a href="https://t.co/QclvxVoeyC">pic.twitter.com/QclvxVoeyC</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.