    NFL Owners Approve 2024 Regular-Season Game in São Paulo, Brazil

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: A detail view of an NFL shield logo on the field during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Getty Images

    NFL owners approved staging a game in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of the International Series in 2024.

    Brian McCarthy @NFLprguy

    With today's announcement of next season's game in Brazil, the NFL will have played a regular or preseason game in 5 of the 7 continents. Africa and Antarctica got next <a href="https://t.co/Gd3tQDOUvK">pic.twitter.com/Gd3tQDOUvK</a>

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added there could be as many as eight games played abroad by 2025.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The NFL has approved an international game in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena for 2024… plus there could be as many as eight international games in 2025. That's in addition to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> game. <br><br>Significant expansion. <a href="https://t.co/QclvxVoeyC">pic.twitter.com/QclvxVoeyC</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

