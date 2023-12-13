SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to Host Super Bowl 61 in February 2027

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is coming back to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

NFL owners unanimously voted to name the shared home of the Rams and Chargers as the host of Super Bowl 61 in February 2027.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones previously reported the league was expected to make the news official on Wednesday.

Since the stadium opened in September 2020, it has hosted several major sports and pop-culture events.

It was the site of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU and WrestleMania 39 in April. It will also be one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and one of two venues, along with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

SoFi Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022, when the Rams played at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles won the game 23-20 on Cooper Kupp's one-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

According to Jones, Los Angeles hosting the NFL's championship game in 2027 will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first Super Bowl that was held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967.

Los Angeles and Southern California have previously hosted the Super Bowl eight times. Only Miami/South Florida (11) and New Orleans (10) have hosted the game more.